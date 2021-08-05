Gilman takes Olympic bronze

Thomas Gilman became the 10th former Iowa wrestler to earn an Olympics medal, earning bronze early Thursday morning in Tokyo.

Gilman defeated Reza Atrinagharchi of Iran 9-1 in the bronze medal match at 57 kilograms.

After losing his first match at the Games, the 27-year-old from Council Bluffs, Iowa, defeated Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan on Wednesday by an 11-1 score in the repechage round.

That positioned Gilman, competing the Olympics for the first time, to wrestle for one of two bronze medals available despite his initial setback.

Gilman finished as high as second for Iowa in NCAA competition and was a three-time all-American for the Hawkeyes. He later won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships.

