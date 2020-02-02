Glynn rally helps Hawkeyes roll past Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. – For the Iowa wrestling team, there was no emotional hangover from Friday’s emotion-filled 19-17 win over second-ranked Penn State.
The top-ranked Hawkeyes put in a workmanlike effort Sunday in rolling to a 32-3 victory at Michigan State, collecting bonus points in three of its nine wins to send Iowa to its 10th win in as many duals this season including seven over Big Ten competition.
Spencer Lee started the Hawkeyes off with his 12th bonus-point victory in as many matches this season. The top-ranked 125-pounder was leading 10-0 before he pinned the Spartans’ Logan Griffin in 2 minutes, 21 seconds.
Iowa also picked up bonus points with major decisions from Michael Kemerer at 174 and Tony Cassioppi at 285.
Two seniors, Bettendorf’s Paul Glynn at 133 and Jeremiah Moody at 165, saw their first Big Ten dual action of the season.
Glynn stepped in for Austin DeSanto and finished off the Spartans’ Garrett Pepple in dramatic fashion in a 9-4 match decided in the final 10 seconds.
Trailing 3-0 with just over one minute remaining in the third period, Glynn recorded a takedown but he didn’t move ahead until flipping Pepple to his back in the final seconds.
Glynn was awarded a takedown which put him in front 5-4 with six seconds remaining and earned a four-point nearfall three seconds later to finish off the victory.
Moody, filling in for Alex Marinelli, earned his first Big Ten career win with a 9-5 decision over Austin Hiles.
The Hawkeyes’ Kaleb Young and Kemerer both defeated ranked Spartans, Young winning a 6-2 decision over 15th-ranked Jake Tucker at 157 and Kemerer handling 23rd-ranked Layne Malczewski 13-3.
Iowa’s lone loss came at 184, where Michigan State’s 15th-ranked Cam Caffey used a second-period escape and takedown to earn a 3-2 decision over Abe Assad.
The Hawkeyes return to Michigan on Saturday, wrestling at Michigan at 7 p.m.