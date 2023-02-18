IOWA CITY — With the most critical matches of the season still on the horizon, Spencer Lee finds it a little strange to be looking back.

However, that is the situation the Iowa wrestler finds himself in as he prepares to take the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena one last time in a Hawkeye singlet.

Iowa will recognize Lee, Max Murin and Jacob Warner — all sixth-year seniors — as well as two fifth-year seniors, Drew Bennett and former West Liberty standout Joe Kelly, following Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. dual against Oklahoma State.

“It’s been a fun journey," Lee said Tuesday. “This program means everything to me but I’m looking forward to not leaving anytime soon."

Lee, working to become the Hawkeyes’ first-ever four-time NCAA champion, points out that Big Ten and NCAA champs will be determined over the next four weeks and that he plans to continue to train in Iowa City and work toward even loftier goals on the international stage.

“I plan on being here for a little bit, supporting the team, future endeavors for myself and for my other teammates that still have eligibility and future Hawkeyes as well," Lee said. “I hope I can help everyone out, but my career isn’t over yet. I just need to finish strong."

Iowa coach Tom Brands understands what Lee is talking about, saying he’d prefer to get reflective once the NCAA packs away its podium for another year.

Still, he said the seniors who will be honored deserve to be recognized by the crowd at the Hawkeyes’ sold-out home finale.

“They are loyal, they are loved, they are beloved," Brands said. "Their best wrestling has to be ahead of them, but it has to be said that Murin, Warner, Spencer Lee have been a big part of this. They’re six-year guys who went as long as they could."

The sixth-year seniors have helped the Hawkeyes go 37-2 in home duals since their collegiate careers began in 2017 and Lee, Murin and Warner have a combined 60-10 record on the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

That includes a 25-0 record by Lee, who enters his match at 125 pounds against the Cowboys’ Reece Witcraft riding a 51-match win streak overall.

Murin is 18-5 and Warner is 17-5 in home matches.

“My career has been a great experience and something I’ve dreamed about since I was a young kid. It’s been an awesome, awesome experience with amazing fans and amazing relationships with my teammates and coaches," said Murin, currently ranked sixth and preparing to face 20th-ranked Victor Voinovich at 149 on Sunday.

Warner, ranked 12th at 197 heading into his match against 17th-ranked Luke Surber, echoed Murin’s sentiments.

“I can’t imagine myself being anywhere else than here," Warner said. “The relationships I’ve made with my coaches and my teammates are something I’ll remember when I’m 60 years old. Every dual, every meet I’ve been able to wear the Hawkeye singlet has meant something to me. I like to think I’ve represented it the correct way."

Second-ranked Iowa (14-1) has won six of its last eight duals against sixth-ranked Oklahoma State (14-2) in a series that features two programs which have combined to win 58 NCAA team championships in the sport.