'Good common sense' guides Hawkeye lineup choices

Tom Brands has decided to let "good common sense'' guide the late-season lineup decisions he makes for the Iowa wrestling team.
The coach of the top-ranked Hawkeyes said he has learned that a more conservative approach is typically best when it comes to determining when it is time for a wrestler who has been injured to return to competition.
"We have to be smart about things," Brands said. "... It's getting late in the season and guys have some mileage on them. We have to be careful."
Iowa wrestles at 22nd-ranked Michigan at 7 p.m. today, listing Paul Glynn as the probable starter at 133 pounds for a second straight dual in place of injured Austin DeSanto and giving Max Murin a chance to return at 141.
Murin is listed as one of two lineup possibilities at the weight for Iowa, joining Carter Happel, who has wrestled in the Hawkeyes' last three duals because of an injury to Murin.
Brands declined to discuss the severity of the right knee injury suffered by DeSanto during Iowa's dual win over second-ranked Penn State, suggesting only that "they don't have to amputate. We'll find out more."
Brands did say that Murin is "good to go" this week but that Happel will weigh in as well.
"You don't want to get guys back out there too quickly. You want to make sure the timing is right," Brands said.
Iowa (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) has been dominant in dual competition this season, going a combined 84-16 in matches against dual opponents.
The Hawkeyes are projected to face three top-10 opponents in tonight's dual, the first meeting between the teams since Michigan (6-3, 5-1) won a 19-17 dual at Iowa in 2018.
The marquee match-up is at 285 pounds, where Wolverines sophomore Mason Parris is 22-0 and ranked second heading into a match against third-ranked Hawkeye Tony Cassioppi, whose 15-0 start is the best for an Iowa 285-pounder since Bobby Telford won his first 18 matches as a senior during the 2014-15 season.
Michigan's other top-10 wrestlers are at 149, where ninth-ranked Kanen Storr is projected to face Iowa's second-ranked Pat Lugo, and at 157, where ninth-ranked Will Lewan will likely meet the Hawkeyes' fifth-ranked Kaleb Young.