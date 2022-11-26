'Gutsy' efforts lift Hawkeyes past Penn

IOWA CITY — Tom Brands needed one word to describe the Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 win over Penn on Saturday. He used it four times.

“Gutsy" was the description the Hawkeye coach chose to use after the fight his team showed in its win over the 21st-ranked Quakers on Saturday in front of a crowd of 14,873 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

From sixth-ranked Max Murin winning in overtime against a top-10 opponent at 149 pounds to Cobe Siebrecht rolling a 10th-ranked opponent to end the meet with a pin at 157, Iowa showed plenty of fight.

That started early, including the way Nelson Brands — involved in a motorcycle accident six weeks ago as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery — competed for the first time in nearly a year and how second-ranked Jacob Warner held off a Penn wrestler to win 11-10 at 197.

Brands labeled each win “gutsy," but was quick to added that his second-ranked team has plenty of work to do before hosting Iowa State on. Dec. 4.

“We’ve got to get better, got to get a lot better," Brands said.

Several Hawkeyes took steps in that direction.

Murin, facing 10th-ranked Doug Zapf, used a third-period escape to tie his match at 4-4 before collecting his match-winning takedown with 38 seconds remaining in the sudden-victory period.

“I didn’t want to just dive in there. Once I got in there on a leg, I wanted to be patient, wait for the right time," Murin said.

Patience wasn’t an issue for Siebrecht, who found himself on his back before he rolled the Quakers’ Anthony Artalona.

“Liked the way he fought, kept his shoulder up and then hit that roll," coach Brands said. “It was a good counter but he had to be patient, wait for the right time."

Trailing 9-3 at the time, Siebrecht said he had little choice.

“I had to do what I had to do to get off my back," Siebrecht said.

The Hawkeyes scored the dual’s first 17 points before the Quakers won three straight matches, following a technical fall at 125 with decisions at 133 and 141.

Iowa built that lead when Warner jumped out to an 8-1 lead after one period at 197, gave up a pair of four-point nearfalls in the second period to trail 9-8 before using a third-period takedown and a stalling point to hold off Cole Urbas.

The win came after Nelson Brands won a 5-1 decision at 174 over 19th-ranked Nick Incontrera, using takedowns in the final seconds of the second and third periods to win in his first match in nearly a year.

“That was my third time live, first match since December," Brands said. "It was good to get the nerves out. When you don’t wrestle in that long, you have those nerves again.

"There were butterflies. It was awesome to get that out."

The senior underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow last winter, but had the start of his season delayed when he was involved in a motorcycle accident in October. He underwent shoulder surgery following that accident.

“They said six-to-eight weeks and it’s been six. The shoulder held out great, no issue with that. The Tommy John is fine. I felt strong," Brands said.

Nelson Brands said he tried to talk coach Brands into letting him wrestling a week ago, but the Iowa coach said medical personnel determined when the son of assistant coach Terry Brands would wrestle his first match.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to wrestle a match again," the Iowa 174-pounder said. “I need to open up my matches more, but today it felt good just to be out there."