Hawkeye depth gives Brands lineup options

IOWA CITY — Tom Brands has options and he plans to use them.
Only six of the Iowa wrestling team’s 10 returning all-Americans are listed as potential starters for Friday’s season-opening dual against Princeton and given the depth of talent on the Hawkeyes roster, that may become a common occurrence.
Brands said at the onset of his 16th season as the Hawkeyes coach, he may mix and match lineup combinations frequently.
The objective is twofold, ensuring that Iowa’s strongest lineup will be healthy for postseason competition and providing opportunities for a strong group of younger wrestlers working in the Iowa wrestling room and waiting for lineup spots to open.
“I would suggest that maybe a guy could go if it was the Big Ten tournament but there may be no need for him to go when it’s November,’’ Brands said.
That could very well be the case at 125 pounds, where three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee is not listed as a probable starter in a weight class where Princeton lists second-ranked Patrick Glory as its starter.
Lee owns two career wins over Glory, but redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra is listed as the Hawkeyes’ probable starter in the 7 p.m. dual.
Iowa all-Americans Max Murin at 149, Michael Kemerer at 174 and Nelson Brands at 184 are also not listed among likely starters against 21st-rated Princeton.
The Hawkeyes also list both returning starter Austin DeSanto and redshirt freshman Cullan Schriever as possibilities at 133 and Jacob Warner and sophomore Zach Glazier as starting possibilities at 197.
“It’s an individual by individual basis as it always is,’’ Brands said. “We’re all competitors and we all want to be on the mat, but what’s best for the individual is what’s best for the team.
"If I’m wrong in that assessment, that will be on me."
It is also reflective of the competition Brands sees within the Iowa wrestling room.
Abe Assad, listed as the Hawkeyes’ starter at 184, said this is the most competitive situation he has seen in practices as this point in the season during his three years at Iowa.
“At ’74, ’84 and ’97, every guy at each of those weights could step in and be the best guy in the country,’’ Assad said. “You never get a day off when you’re training in our room. You have to be on top of it every single day. That’s just the way it is right now.’’
Eight Hawkeyes won championships at the Luther Open last weekend and in two weight classes, 133 and 165, Iowa wrestlers beat Iowa wrestlers to claim titles.
DeSanto defeated Shriever 8-4 in his title match and Alex Marinelli edged Patrick Kennedy 3-2.
“It was good to be out on a mat competing,’’ said Marinelli, listed as Iowa’s likely starter at 165. “I feel good. I feel strong. I feel ready. I think that’s kind of the mindset throughout the room.’’
Competition continues at 149, where Bretli Reyna, Cobe Siebrecht and Vince Turk are all listed as potential starters at a weight class where Murin competed last season.
Glazier said that type of internal competition for lineup spots is helping Iowa grow as a team.
“There’s a feeling that if you can beat a guy in our room, you can beat anybody in the country,’’ he said. “There’s no better place to be to get good competition.’’