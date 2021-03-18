Hawkeye 'horsepower' shows in quick NCAA start

ST. LOUIS — A dominant start at the NCAA Wrestling Championships started at the top Thursday for top-ranked Iowa.
The Hawkeyes’ four top-seeded wrestlers outscored their opponents by a combined score of 130-30 as each won two matches during the first two rounds of competition at the Enterprise Center.
"We had some tight matches at the Big Tens and we’ve seen a couple of guys open up here," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "Our horsepower is starting to come out."
Advancing eight wrestlers to today’s quarterfinals, Iowa won 18 of its 20 matches Thursday and scored bonus points in 12 to open a 5.5-point lead over second-ranked Penn State in the team race.
Missouri, 10 points behind the Hawkeyes, is third with North Carolina State and Oklahoma State within 3.5 points of the Tigers.
"Bonus points are crucial," Brands said. "They are an indicator of how well we have communicated, how well we have gotten through to the heads of our guys."
Throughout much of the day, the Hawkeyes demonstrated the same type of offensive firepower in the lower weights that has been the team’s trademark throughout the 2020-21 season.
Two-time defending NCAA champion Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, fourth-seeded Austin DeSanto at 133 and top-seeded Jaydin Eierman at 141 thrived in their matches.
Thursday, they were joined by Iowa’s top-seeded Alex Marinelli at 165, Michael Kemerer at 174 and Tony Cassioppi at 285.
They all helped Iowa start the day with a 10-for-10 opening round, the Hawkeyes’ first perfect first-round with entries in every weight at the NCAA tourney since 1992. Iowa earned bonus points in seven of those matches.
Lee set a tone, needing just 1 minute, 33 seconds to claim a 17-1 technical fall in his opening-round match.
DeSanto and Eierman each won their first matches by technical fall as well, piling up points while joining Lee in outscoring their opponents by a combined 56-5 in the first round.
Lee wrestled into the third period for just the second time in nine matches this season in the second round, giving up a pair of takedowns in a 15-5 major decision over Killian Cardinale of West Virginia.
DeSanto followed his 19-4 victory in the opening round with a fall in the second, pinning Ryan Sullivan of West Virginia in 1:36 to advance to today’s quarterfinals.
Following a 20-5 win in his opening match Eierman had to work for a 5-3 decision in the second round over Cole Matthews of Pittsburgh.
Marinelli and Kemerer both advanced to the quarterfinals with similar high-octane efforts.
At 165, Marinelli won a pair of major decisions. He followed a 19-6 win in his opening match with a 13-2 victory over Thomas Bullard of North Carolina State in the second round.
Kemerer earned a pair of technical falls in his two matches, needing 4:08 to finish off the first by a 23-7 score before beating Benjamin Pasiuk of Army 17-1 in 5:06.
Cassioppi advanced with a pair of major decisions, following a 9-1 win his opener with a 10-0 victory over Tate Orndorff of Ohio State.
Iowa’s 12th-seeded Max Murin also will wrestle in the quarterfinals.
Ousted after two matches in the Big Ten Championships, the 149-pound junior used riding time to beat Graham Rooks of Indiana 8-7 in his opening match before avenging a loss in the Big Ten tourney with a 5-3 win over fifth-seeded Ridge Lovett of Nebraska in his second match of the day.
"Two gutsy wins and two matches where he found a way to get his hand raised," Brands said.
Jacob Warner, who overcame a 6-0 deficit to win 9-7 in the first sudden-victory period of his initial match, reached the quarterfinals at 197 with a 3-0 victory.
The Hawkeyes’ only losses in their first 20 matches came at 157 and 184 in the second round, where 12th-seeded Brady Berge of Penn State edged Kaleb Young 3-2 and fifth-seeded Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech won a 6-2 decision over Nelson Brands.
"We’ve got to get ready for eight in the quarterfinals and get the other two guys on the backside ready to get on a roll," Brands said.
Iowa State and Northern Iowa each advanced two wrestlers to the quarterfinals.
The Cyclones’ David Carr, seeded third at 157, advanced as did Gannon Gremmel at 285.
The Northern Iowa tandem of Parker Keckeisen, the fourth seed at 184, and Brody Teske, the fifth seed at 125, also moved on today’s quarterfinal round.
Carr scored a pair of major decisions on Thursday.
He moved to 17-0 on the season with a 16-2 win over Markus Hartman of Army and 10-2 victory over Will Lewan of Michigan.
Gremmel, seeded sixth, remained alive in championship bracket by winning 5-2 and 3-1 decisions.
Teske followed an opening-round pin with a 2-0 victory over Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern to advance while Keckeisen followed a 2-1 win in his opener with a 16-5 major decision over David Key of Navy.