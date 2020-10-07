Hawkeye newcomer among top Senior Nationals seeds

“I wanted a place that could take my career further after college and I feel that this is the opportunity for me,’’ Eierman said. “I believe that the coaching staff at Iowa can take me to that next level.’’

Eierman arrives at Iowa after finishing fifth, fourth and third at 141 pounds at the NCAA Championships during his three years at Missouri.

A three-time Mid-American Conference champion and two-time wrestler of the year in the conference, the Columbia, Mo., native went 158-0 as a prep at Father Tolton High School where he became just the second wrestler in Missouri history to finish as an undefeated four-time state champion.

Moody, who completed his eligibility for the Hawkeyes last season, is wrestling in the 74-kilogram bracket where defending Senior Nationals champion and Michigan senior Logan Massa is the top-seeded entry and Iowa State’s David Carr is seeded fifth.

Kyle Snyder, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist at Rio and the youngest Olympic and World champion in United States wrestling history, is the top seed at 97 kilograms in a bracket where former Iowa State wrestler Kyven Gadson is seeded fourth.

Other top seeds in the men’s freestyle competition include Vitali Arujau at 57 kilograms, Nate Jackson at 86 kilograms and Dom Bradley at 125 kilograms.