Hawkeye newcomer among top Senior Nationals seeds

An expected newcomer to the Iowa wrestling lineup and a former Hawkeye will be among competitors at the United States Senior Nationals this weekend in Coralville.
Jaydin Eierman, a three-time all-American for Missouri who will compete as a graduate transfer for Iowa during the upcoming season, and Jeremiah Moody will be among freestyle entries for the three-day event being held at the newly-opened Xtream Arena.
Greco-Roman and women’s lower-weight freestyle competition will be held Friday, while Eierman and Moody will be among competitors in the freestyle event which will join women’s upper-weight freestyle competition on the schedule for Saturday.
Greco-Roman and three women’s champions will be crowned Friday. The three women’s champions will be decided Saturday and men’s freestyle winners will be determined Sunday in a session which concludes with finals at 12:30 p.m.
Eierman, listed at 141 pounds on the Hawkeyes’ roster for the upcoming season, is seeded second in the 65-kilogram weight class behind Joey McKenna, a two-time world medalist and three-time NCAA all-American during a career at Stanford and Ohio State.
After taking an Olympic redshirt year during the 2019-20 season, Eierman has one year of eligibility remaining for Iowa.
In announcing last November his decision to transfer, he cited the Hawkeyes’ tradition and love for the sport as the reasons he left the Tigers’ program for Iowa.
“I wanted a place that could take my career further after college and I feel that this is the opportunity for me,’’ Eierman said. “I believe that the coaching staff at Iowa can take me to that next level.’’
Eierman arrives at Iowa after finishing fifth, fourth and third at 141 pounds at the NCAA Championships during his three years at Missouri.
A three-time Mid-American Conference champion and two-time wrestler of the year in the conference, the Columbia, Mo., native went 158-0 as a prep at Father Tolton High School where he became just the second wrestler in Missouri history to finish as an undefeated four-time state champion.
Moody, who completed his eligibility for the Hawkeyes last season, is wrestling in the 74-kilogram bracket where defending Senior Nationals champion and Michigan senior Logan Massa is the top-seeded entry and Iowa State’s David Carr is seeded fifth.
Kyle Snyder, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist at Rio and the youngest Olympic and World champion in United States wrestling history, is the top seed at 97 kilograms in a bracket where former Iowa State wrestler Kyven Gadson is seeded fourth.
Other top seeds in the men’s freestyle competition include Vitali Arujau at 57 kilograms, Nate Jackson at 86 kilograms and Dom Bradley at 125 kilograms.
Arujau is a two-time age-group World silver medalist Junior World Championships medalist who competed collegiately for Cornell, Jackson was a two-time all-American at Indiana who currently coaches at Princeton and Bradley was a two-time all-American at Missouri who currently works as a volunteer assistant with the Tigers program.
A limited number of general admission tickets are being sold for each of the six sessions for the U.S. Senior Nationals and are available at xtreamarena.com. Spectators will be required to wear masks at all times and social-distancing guidelines will be followed.
Each session will also be streamed live at FloWrestling.org.
