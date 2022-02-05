Hawkeye seniors savor the moment, then move on

IOWA CITY – Second-ranked Iowa said more than “goodbye’’ to six seniors in its wrestling lineup Saturday.

The Hawkeyes said “hello’’ to the rest of the season as they handled ninth-ranked Wisconsin 29-6 in the final dual of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“That’s the thing that seemed so strange. We’ve got a lot of wrestling left,’’ senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer said. “There’s so much we have to prepare for and while this may end one chapter, we still have a lot of work to do.’’

Iowa coach Tom Brands only agreed with that after watching his team rebound from its first loss of the season, a 19-13 setback to top-ranked Penn State earlier, with a solid performance against the Badgers.

The Hawkeyes collected bonus points in four of their eight victories and were the aggressors from the onset of most of their matches, collecting 30 of the 33 takedowns recorded in the meet.

“Today was a special day. Some of these guys have been here a long time,’’ Brands said. “They all have big futures in front of them.’’

But shortly after honoring the seniors after the meet, Brands was already more concerned about the short-term future.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,’’ he said. “We’ve got to work harder in matches, work harder to finish, work harder to wrestle the full seven minutes. Nothing is going to come easy over the next four, six weeks.’’

Of the six Hawkeyes in the lineup who participated in Senior Day activities, five won and three collected bonus points.

Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Kemerer at 174 each recorded dominating wins.

DeSanto scored 13 takedowns on his way to a 26-11 technical fall over Kyle Burwick, Eierman followed with a 13-5 major decision over Joseph Zargo and Kemerer earned an 11-2 major decision over Andrew McNally.

Kemerer locked up McNally in a cradle in the third period but was unable to get the fall call, settling for four back points in a win that followed a hard fought 8-5 decision for the Hawkeyes’ Alex Marinelli at 165 and an 8-3 decision by Kaleb Young at 157.

Iowa (12-1, 6-1 Big Ten) picked up bonus points from Tony Cassioppi with a 9-0 major decision over 11th-ranked Trent Hillger at 285 in a meet where the only Hawkeye senior to lose was Vince Turk, who was in on a couple of late shots but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Badgers’ seventh-ranked Austin Gomez.

Marinelli used takedowns in each of the first two periods before trading reversals with the Badgers’ sixth-ranked Dean Hamiti.

A previously unbeaten freshman, Hamiti trailed 4-3 entering the third period before the fifth-ranked Hawkeye used a reversal to grow his lead to 6-3.

Hamiti followed with a reversal of his own before Marnelli secured his 25th win in 26 career matches at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with an escape and a point for riding time.

“I let him roll around a bit and let him get to where he is good,’’ Marinelli said. “That made it look a little sloppy. I’ve got some work to do.’’

Still, it remained a special day. Marinelli said he wrestled with emotions as well as an opponent.

“I looked around a bit, looked at the fans, the teammates, saw my coaches in the corner, all the things that make an Iowa wrestling career special,’’ Marinelli said.

Kemerer could only agree.

“It’s something I’ll always remember, but there is a lot of wrestling left,’’ Kemerer said. “I can’t forget that, either.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.