Hawkeye wrestlers resume limited training

Following a seven-day pause in team activities because of positive COVID-19 test results within the program, Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team is getting back to work.

Iowa announced Monday that its medical team has approved a return to limited in-person activities for members of the Hawkeye wrestling program, a decision that comes one week after all in-person team activities were halted.

However, Iowa’s next scheduled competition won’t be taking place.

The Hawkeyes home dual against Northwestern has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants,’’ Iowa officials indicated in a statement.

The status of scheduled dual on Sunday night at Wisconsin will be determined later this week.

The postponement of Friday’s season home finale at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is the third of the season for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are currently 5-0 but had a home dual against second-ranked Michigan postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Wolverines athletics department and had a dual at third-ranked Penn State last Friday postponed because of Iowa’s COVID issues.