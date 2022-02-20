Hawkeye wrestlers slip past Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — The second-ranked Iowa wrestling team defeated Nebraska for the 13th consecutive time Sunday night, but it came down to the final match.

After the Hawkeyes built a big lead, the Huskers stormed back and were within two points going into the heavyweight match. Iowa's Tony Cassioppi recorded a 3-0 win to clinch a 20-15 victory for Iowa in the final regular season dual.

The Hawkeyes won six bouts and held a 20-6 advantage in takedowns.

“We are to the postseason now, so you only have a couple more chances to improve,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “We have work to do at every weight class.”

Iowa won four of the first five matches before the break and led 14-3 at intermission. Drake Ayala returned to the lineup for the first time in nearly a month and rattled off five takedowns in a 13-6 win at 125.

Austin DeSanto followed at 133 with a 22-7 technical fall and Jaydin Eierman extended Iowa’s lead to 11-0 with a top 10 win at 141.

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli gave the Hawkeyes five wins in the first six matches with an 8-2 decision at 165. Marinelli scored a takedown in every period and added two minutes, 58 seconds of riding time to give Iowa a 17-3 lead.

