Hawkeye wrestlers welcome a return to the mat

“Guys are excited for the chance to be back on the mat and that is what this is about,’’ Brands said. “This is about the time of year when we would typically start the season and the guys, they’re ready. There are a lot of high-profile guys coming in to wrestle. We’re excited.’’

Brands said while his wrestlers respect the issues surrounding the coronavirus and take precautions to deal with it on a regular basis, he also sees a need for young athletes to remain active and compete.

“Our guys are taking it seriously, but young people were not meant to self-isolate,’’ Brands said. “Young people were meant to be vibrant, regenerate themselves with interaction with each other. For them to self-isolate just doesn’t make a lot of sense.’’

Brands describes the event as part of “the path to competition,’’ saying he has been pleased with how his wrestlers have handled the coronavirus situation.

“Now, it’s time to compete. This made sense,’’ Brands said.

Mostly, Iowa wrestlers welcome any chance to compete.