Hawkeye wrestlers welcome a return to the mat

Iowa wrestlers are more than ready for a return to the mat.
A group of 19 wrestlers on the Iowa roster will get that chance Sunday, participating in the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open.
The event being held at the recently-opened Xtream Arena in Coralville will provide Hawkeyes ranging from two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee to Iowa newcomer Patrick Kennedy with a competitive opportunity.
“After so many months, I think we’re all just ready to go,’’ said Lee, one of six Hawkeyes who will wrestle during a nine-match main event that begins at 6 p.m.
Lee will wrestle Zach Sanders, a 2019 World Cup team member and a four-time all-American during his career at Minnesota, representative of the type of competition that is part of the main event.
The other 13 Iowa wrestlers will compete in an eight-match undercard that is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
The competition will be the first for the majority of wrestlers on a top-ranked Iowa team which saw its hopes of earning the program’s first NCAA team championship since 2010 dashed when the event was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
With the upcoming collegiate season expected to start no earlier than January, Iowa coach Tom Brands said the open opportunity comes at a perfect time.
“Guys are excited for the chance to be back on the mat and that is what this is about,’’ Brands said. “This is about the time of year when we would typically start the season and the guys, they’re ready. There are a lot of high-profile guys coming in to wrestle. We’re excited.’’
Brands said while his wrestlers respect the issues surrounding the coronavirus and take precautions to deal with it on a regular basis, he also sees a need for young athletes to remain active and compete.
“Our guys are taking it seriously, but young people were not meant to self-isolate,’’ Brands said. “Young people were meant to be vibrant, regenerate themselves with interaction with each other. For them to self-isolate just doesn’t make a lot of sense.’’
Brands describes the event as part of “the path to competition,’’ saying he has been pleased with how his wrestlers have handled the coronavirus situation.
“Now, it’s time to compete. This made sense,’’ Brands said.
Mostly, Iowa wrestlers welcome any chance to compete.
“I found out a month or two ago and I was really excited just to wrestle anyone,’’ said Iowa senior Alex Marinelli, who is scheduled to face 2017 Senior World medalist and four-time Nebraska all-American James Green.
“I didn’t really care who it was and when they said it was James Green, I was just super excited because he’s a world class-level athlete and he’s very good on the freestyle scene.’’
Tony Cassioppi will face Nick Gwiazdowski, a two-time World medalist and two-time NCAA champion.
“He’s competed at the highest level and this is the type of competition you look forward to,’’ Cassioppi said. “I’ve been training hard every day to become the best I can be and this is the type of match you want.’’
It is the type of challenge that is also welcomed by the Hawkeyes’ Austin DeSanto, who faces three-time Wyoming all-American Bryce Meredith.
“Freestyle, it’s just get on the mat and wrestle, control the center of the circle,’’ DeSanto said. “I think both of us are ready to score some points and just get out there and compete. That's the main deal, let's compete.’’
