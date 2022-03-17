Hawkeyes advance six wrestlers to quarterfinals

DETROIT, Mich. — Iowa brought a full lineup to the NCAA Championships on Thursday. The Hawkeyes still have six wrestlers in the chase for a national title.

Austin DeSanto (133 pounds), Max Murin (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) each recorded a pair of wins on the opening day of the tournament to reach the quarterfinals.

Penn State, which also advanced six into the quarterfinals, has the lead after the opening day at Little Caesars Arena with 27.5 points.

Arizona State, North Carolina State and Michigan, which has a tournament-best seven in the quarterfinals, are next in line with 22, 21.5 and 21 points, respectively. Iowa is in fifth with 20.5 points and Northern Iowa is sixth with 15.

"We’ve got to be fast, we've got to be smart, we've got to be tough and we've got to score points," Iowa coach Tom Brands said after all 10 of his wrestlers moved on to the second day.

After scoring bonus points in three of their eight first-round victories, the Hawkeyes collected only one bonus-point win in the second round with Cassioppi's 12-3 major decision over Luke Luffman of Illinois.

DeSanto picked up a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh's Micky Phillippi, setting up a quarterfinal match with fourth-seeded Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech.

Murin posted a takedown in each period to record an 8-4 win over Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State. Murin gets top-ranked and unbeaten Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell in the quarterfinals Friday morning.

Marinelli, in search of his first national championship, began his quest with 7-2 and 8-2 decision victories Thursday. The third-seeded Marinelli meets sixth-seeded Cameron Amine in the quarterfinals.

Kemerer, in his seventh year of college wrestling, rode three takedowns to a 9-4 win over Cade DeVos of South Dakota State in the second round. He'll meet North Carolina State's Hayden Hidlay in the quarterfinals.

Warner clipped Purdue's Thomas Penola 3-1 in the second round to set up a quarterfinal tilt with third-seeded Eric Schultz of Nebraska.

Iowa's Jaydin Eierman, seeded second and a national runner-up last year at 141 pounds, saw his championship aspirations dashed with a 4-2 loss to in sudden victory to 15th-seeded Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina in the second round.

"It is hard to win matches without takedowns," Brands said. "You’ve got to score takedowns. When there are openings, even a little tiny opening, you’ve got to go and you’ve got to make it happen somehow.

"He didn’t make it happen. It is double elimination, and he’s got another opportunity."

The Hawkeyes' Kaleb Young also lost in the second round, stumbling 3-1 to Michigan's Will Lewan in sudden victory at 157.

Iowa's Drake Ayala (125) and Abe Assad (184), which both lost in the opening round, remained alive in the tournament with consolation wins Thursday night.

Iowa State, which had nine qualifiers, did not have anybody reach the quarterfinals. The biggest surprise was top-ranked and defending national champion David Carr falling in the second round.

After winning his opening-round match by technical fall, Carr suffered his first loss of the season to Hunter Willits of Oregon State. Willits rode Carr out for 30 seconds in the tiebreaker and then escaped with a second left for a 2-1 victory.

The Cyclones have four wrestlers alive in the wrestlebacks with Ian Parker (141), Carr, Marcus Coleman (184) and Yonger Bastida (197).

Illinois 184-pounder Zach Braunagel reached the quarterfinals with two wins Thursday, including a third-period pin over Coleman.

UNI's Parker Keckeisen (26-1) is in the quarterfinals at 184 with a 9-3 triumph over Maryland's Kyle Cochran.

