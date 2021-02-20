Hawkeyes, Badgers dual canceled

Iowa's wrestling team was cleared to go, but Sunday's dual at Wisconsin was canceled by the Wisconsin medical staff "out of an abundance of caution.''

The Big Ten announced the cancellation Friday evening, with Wisconsin indicating in a statement its medical staff had canceled the meet "due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19."

The meet was to be the last of the regular season for the Hawkeyes, who had been fully cleared Thursday to return to competition after missing two duals and dealing with a week-long pause in in-person team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Iowa program.

"Our medical team did their job to the nth degree,'' Hawkeye coach Tom Brands said. "We have been diligent. We have followed protocol. We have the green light to compete from our medical professionals and per Big Ten protocol.''

With the cancellation, Iowa ends the regular season with a 5-0 dual record and had four of its scheduled duals canceled because of coronavirus-related issues.

Given the circumstances, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta labeled Sunday's postponement a disappointment.

"The University of Iowa medical staff, using Big Ten and institutional guidelines, had cleared the Iowa wrestling team to return to competition,'' Barta said in a statement. "Coach Brands and his team returned to full in-person activities Thursday. We are disappointed in the decision to cancel Sunday's dual.''

