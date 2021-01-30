Hawkeyes' Brands creates his own success

Determined to forge his own path on the wrestling mat, Nelson Brands shares three traits with his father, University of Iowa assistant wrestling coach Terry Brands.
There is a love for his family, a passion for his sport and a competitiveness that simply accompanies being a Brands.
The Iowa sophomore carries a 2-0 record into the top-ranked Hawkeyes’ 11 a.m. dual Sunday against ninth-ranked Illinois, making the most of his opportunity at 184 pounds.
"He’s good and he’s getting better," his uncle, Iowa coach Tom Brands said.
That only helps the Hawkeyes, whose roster also includes returning All-American Abe Assad at 184.
The pair wrestled at the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open in November, and Nelson Brands won a 9-0 match and hasn’t been nudged out of the lineup since as he works to build on the 9-4 record he put together last season as a redshirt freshman.
Brands has shown an aggression and toughness in his first two matches this season, opening with a 13-5 major decision win over seventh-ranked Taylor Venz of Nebraska and following that with a 10-6 decision over Isaiah Salazar of Minnesota last weekend.
"I feel like I am more stingy right now," Nelson Brands said Wednesday. "I think I wrestle positions to the full extent of that position."
That’s a sign of growth for the three-time Iowa Class 3A state champion for Iowa City West who didn’t begin wrestling competitively until middle school.
Tom Brands said his brother Terry and Terry’s wife, Michelle, did not want to force the sport on their son, although he grew up around wrestling and top-level wrestlers as Terry worked as a coach at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado.
Nelson Brands grew up playing football and hockey and running track until he wrestled competitively for the first time in sixth grade.
By then, Tom Brands figured that some day, some way, Nelson Brands might find his way onto the mat.
He recalled watching Nelson and some cousins messing around in the backyard one day.
"He got thumped pretty good," the Iowa coach said.
A hit square to the face bloodied Nelson Brands’ nose, and as the youngster leaned forward to keep the blood dripping from his nose away from his body, he was also giggling while asking how to make it stop.
"That’s a pretty good sign that you’ve got somebody who can deal with a little owie or a little bit of discomfort or pain or whatever," Tom Brands said.
Nelson Brands said that he has always been willing to deal with whatever comes his way, admitting to having a competitive streak in him that mirrors the approach that allowed his father and uncle to thrive on the mat for the Hawkeyes.
"I would say that I’m very, very, very competitive," he said. "If they said, ‘Who is going to talk first on the Zoom call?’ I’m going to speak first. I want to be the first guy, want to be first in pretty much everything I do."
He recalls getting in trouble in elementary school for trying to cut in line at lunch or during recess.
He figures that competitiveness is simply in his genes.
"Things like that are definitely similar to Tom and Terry, but I feel like I am a way different person when it comes to being more mellow and chill with wrestling and just life in general," Nelson Brands said. "I definitely want to say I'm more relatable, but I don’t want to bash my dad and Tom."
As for opponents on the mat?
Bring them on.
That includes in the Iowa wrestling room, where Hawkeye 197-pounder Jacob Warner said Brands blends strength and quickness to become a formidable competitor.
"He’s quicker than a lot of guys I see," Warner said. "He knows what to hit when and where, so it’s good to be able to wrestle with guys like him or Assad or (Myles) Wilson, whoever it is, who might be more explosive and faster. I have to bring a different ‘A game’ to the table when I wrestle those guys."
Tom Brands believes that Nelson Brands has a bright future in front of him.
"He can be as a good as he wants to be. From where I sit, the development is good. He’s an explosive guy who has definitely made progress," the Iowa coach said, watching Nelson Brands dig deep in his arsenal of moves to his benefit.
"When those things happen and they start to become a habit, then the gap is going to widen on the score. That’s what you’re seeing. When the gap widens on the score, you start to become more dominant with a dominant mentality. A dominant wrestler wins the tough matches and the tight matches. He’s improving. And, he comes from pretty doggone good stock."