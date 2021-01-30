Hawkeyes' Brands creates his own success

"I would say that I’m very, very, very competitive," he said. "If they said, ‘Who is going to talk first on the Zoom call?’ I’m going to speak first. I want to be the first guy, want to be first in pretty much everything I do."

He recalls getting in trouble in elementary school for trying to cut in line at lunch or during recess.

He figures that competitiveness is simply in his genes.

"Things like that are definitely similar to Tom and Terry, but I feel like I am a way different person when it comes to being more mellow and chill with wrestling and just life in general," Nelson Brands said. "I definitely want to say I'm more relatable, but I don’t want to bash my dad and Tom."

As for opponents on the mat?

Bring them on.

That includes in the Iowa wrestling room, where Hawkeye 197-pounder Jacob Warner said Brands blends strength and quickness to become a formidable competitor.

"He’s quicker than a lot of guys I see," Warner said. "He knows what to hit when and where, so it’s good to be able to wrestle with guys like him or Assad or (Myles) Wilson, whoever it is, who might be more explosive and faster. I have to bring a different ‘A game’ to the table when I wrestle those guys."