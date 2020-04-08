Hawkeyes' Brands honored as coach of the year

Tom Brands will remember his 16th season as a college wrestling coach as one of the most unique experiences of his career.

His Iowa team put compiled the program’s first unbeaten dual season in a decade, won its first outright Big Ten tourney championship since 2010 in dominant fashion and was favored to earn its fourth NCAA championship in Brands’ 14-year tenure before the tourney was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brands’ role in bringing it all together did not go unnoticed.

He was named Wednesday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association as its 2020 national coach of the year.

The award marks the second time in Brands’ career he has been recognized by his peers with the first.

He also earned the NWCA honor in 2008 after the Hawkeyes crowned two NCAA champions and finished with seven all-Americans to help Iowa win the first of three consecutive NCAA team championships.

The 2019-20 Iowa team didn’t get that chance, but Brands said it created its own legacy nonetheless.