Hawkeyes' Brands tests positive for COVID

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands expects the Hawkeyes’ top-ranked wrestling team to be ready for its next challenges, even if the team will be without its head coach for its next three duals.

Brands is being required to quarantine at home until Feb. 13 after testing positive for COVID-19, forcing the Hawkeyes’ 15th-year coach to miss duals against Purdue and Ohio State on Sunday as well as a Feb. 12 dual at fourth-ranked Penn State.

“Our guys are preparing for competition just as they always do. We are ready to go,’’ Brands said in a statement.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The Iowa coach said he expects to continue to work remotely until he is allowed to return to his team, which takes a 3-0 record into Sunday’s double dual at West Lafayette, Ind., where the Hawkeyes will look to extend a string of 21 consecutive Big Ten dual victories.

Iowa is scheduled to wrestle the 18th-ranked Boilermakers at 10:30 a.m. and the 11th-ranked Buckeyes at 1 p.m. at Holloway Gym on the Purdue campus.

“We have a good thing going and we are going to keep moving forward,’’ Brands said. “Right now, our focus is on Purdue and Ohio State.’’