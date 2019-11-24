Hawkeyes bring the juice, roll past Cyclones

The Cyclones picked up a 6-4 win in sudden victory from Ian Parker over the Hawkeyes’ Carter Happel at 141 and followed the loss by Degen with a 6-1 victory by freshman David Carr over Iowa’s second-ranked Kaleb Young at 157.

Carr, who won the Junior World championship over the summer, was in a 1-1 match with Young with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining.

He took a lead when Young was dinged for stalling and finished with a flurry, scoring a takedown and catching Young in a cradle for a pair of near fall points in the final minute.

“Kaleb Young, he got himself in a pickle, found himself in a tight spot,’’ Brands said. “We prefer that he be out there, scoring as many points as possible. We like that dominant 100-to-0 probability in our favor.’’

Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto had no issues delivering that, setting a tone for Iowa by opening the dual with a first-period technical fall and a major decision, respectively.

“I had to go out and wrestle my match,’’ Lee said of his 17-2 win over seventh-ranked Alex Mackall. “I wanted to start out the meet strong, start things off with a bang. I was excited to be out there.’’

DeSanto followed with a 16-5 major decision over Todd Small which left the Hawkeyes in control.