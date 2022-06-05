Hawkeyes' Cassioppi, Kennedy win U23 titles

Tom Brands suggested last week he wanted to see some “hustle, attitude, fight’’ whenever Iowa wrestlers stepped on the mat at the U23 and U20 World Team Trials over the weekend.

Tony Cassioppi and Patrick Kennedy didn’t let the Hawkeye coach down, winning best-of-three championships Sunday in U23 competition at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Cassioppi and Kennedy both swept their championship opponents, Cassioppi defending the U23 title he won a year ago by defeating Missouri junior Zach Elam at 125 kilograms and Kennedy winning at 74 over West Virginia junior Peyton Hall.

Cassioppi secured a spot on the United States team for the 2022 UWW World Championships this October in Spain by piling up a 72-8 advantage in points in rolling to wins in each of his seven matches.

Kennedy defeated three NCAA all-Americans on his way to a 7-0 record in the tournament, outscoring his opponents 66-12.

Cassioppi ousted North Carolina State junior Owen Trephan in the quarterfinals 10-0 in 4 minutes, 51 seconds before advancing to the championship match with a 6-0 semifinal win over Wisconsin all-American Trent Hillger.

The Iowa senior then swept his championship matches, winning the first against Elam 11-4 before bringing the second match to a conclusion in 3:23 with a 13-2 win over the Missouri all-American.

Kennedy defeated Columbia sophomore Joshua Ogunsanya 15-5 in 4:10 to advance to his semifinal match against Nebraska junior Peyton Robb. Kennedy surrendered an early four-point takedown and rallied for a 6-4 lead before recording a fall in 4:39 against Robb, a fourth-place finisher in the 2022 NCAA Championships.

The Hawkeyes’ likely lineup replacement for Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds next season, then turned in a pair of steady performances in his wins over Hall, scoring four takedowns to win 8-3 in his first match before scoring five step-out points to win the second, 5-0.

Three other Iowa wrestlers earned all-American honors with top-four finishes in U23 competition.

Brennan Swafford at 79 and Abe Assad at 86 finished third and Cole Siebrecht took fourth place at 70.

Swafford won seven of his eight matches, falling to Drexel senior Michael O’Malley 5-2 in the semifinals.

Assad went 6-1 in the tournament, losing a 6-2 decision to Trent Munoz in his semifinal match.

Siebrecht showed fight in winning seven straight matches in the wrestlebacks to take fourth place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.