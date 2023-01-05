Hawkeyes' Cassioppi off to a quick start

Tony Cassioppi hasn’t wasted any time building an 11-0 record this season for the Iowa wrestling team.

As the Hawkeyes prepare for Friday’s 7 p.m. Big Ten duals opener against Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa’s senior at 285 pounds is making quick work of his opponents.

Cassioppi already has accumulated a career-high nine falls, each taking place in the first period of his matches.

“Watching him now is like watching a lightweight bout,’’ Iowa 125-pound senior Spencer Lee said Wednesday. “His last match, he cut a dude loose three times and then pinned him. You don’t see guys his size do that.’’

But, Cassioppi did.

He has won by pin in his last five matches, needing to wrestle the entire seven minutes only twice so far this season.

In those matches, Cassioppi won a 9-0 major decision against Penn’s 24th-ranked Ben Goldin and earned a 9-2 win over Iowa State’s ninth-ranked Sam Schuyler.

Cassioppi’s nine falls are the most by a Hawkeye since Alex Marinelli matched that total during the 2018-19 season.

Marinelli’s quickest pin that year was 2 minutes, 10 seconds.

Cassioppi has topped that on six occasions so far this season.

“I feel good, feel like I’ve been wrestling pretty good,’’ Cassioppi said. “I’ve been having success on top, getting falls, do some good things.’’

While Cassioppi welcomes any pin he can get, that’s not necessarily a priority.

“I’m just going out and wrestling how I wrestle,’’ Cassioppi said. “I’m trying to do the things I need to do to be successful in a match. At this level in wrestling, everybody is good and I respect everybody I face. I’m not out there trying to pin everybody. The idea is to wrestle my match and wrestle a good match.’’

Illinois, which enters Friday’s dual against the 7-0 Hawkeyes with a 2-2 dual record, is expected to send senior Matt Wroblewski to the mat to face Cassioppi.

A sixth-year senior who traditionally has wrestled at 197 for Illinois, Wroblewski is 10-7 this season and is no stranger to Cassioppi.

A Roscoe, Ill., native, Cassioppi recalls competing against the 2017 Illinois Class 3A 220-pound state champion from Mount Propsect in tournaments when he was in middle school.

“I know a lot of guys on the Illinois team. I know (Jacob) Warner has wrestled him a few times here. I saw a lot of him in middle school tournaments, so I’m familiar with him but it’s been a while,’’ Cassioppi said.

When Iowa wrestles at Purdue at 1 p.m. on Sunday, he’ll likely face one of two redshirt freshmen, Tristan Ruhlman or Hayden Copass.

Cassioppi isn’t looking that far ahead just yet.

“The next match up, the next competition, is the most important thing to me. I’ve always taken that approach,’’ Cassioppi said. “My preparation never changes. I’m preparing to be the best I can be and getting ready, that’s always the same.’’

Iowa coach Tom Brands prefers that approach and doesn’t want Cassioppi thinking about anything other than the future.

“It’s really all about what is in front of him,’’ Brands said. “I say it all the time but it really is still about getting better every single day and Tony, he’s a guy who marches to the right beat.’’

Brands sees a motivated competitor as he has watched Cassioppi this season.

“I give him credit. He was seventh in the country last year and he knows he is better than that and is working to do something about it.’’