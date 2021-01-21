Hawkeyes' Cassioppi prepares for top-ranked test

Stepping onto the mat against the nation’s top-ranked 285-pound wrestler Friday night, Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi has nothing to lose.

At least that’s how Hawkeye coach Tom Brands views Cassioppi’s match against the Golden Gophers’ Gable Steveson, a junior who carries a 53-2 career record into the 8 p.m. dual between Iowa and Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The defending Big Ten champion and top seed for the 2020 NCAA Championships before they were canceled last March handed the Iowa sophomore two of his three losses last season.

Steveson won a 7-5 decision during last season’s dual between the teams and defeated him 9-4 at the Big Ten Championships, where Cassioppi finished third.

Brands said turning those numbers around against one of the country’s premier competitors is an important next step for Cassioppi.

“Nothing to lose, he has nothing to lose. I don’t know when we’re going to step up and compete with this guy, but I would definitely be in the minority in the wrestling community when I say that we can go with this guy,’’ Brands said.