Hawkeyes celebrate NCAA wrestling title

IOWA CITY — Iowa wrestlers celebrated their 2021 national championship Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, but the Hawkeyes didn’t leave before coach Tom Brands mentioned he already had one eye on the future.
"We’re working on 2022 in Detroit, Michigan," Brands said, referencing the site of next year’s NCAA Championships. "This one is for our Iowa Hawkeye fans. You are the best. We’re fired up!"
That was apparent from the start.
A crowd of around 4,000 fans had just watched the Iowa football team go through an open practice before Hawkeye wrestlers took the stage.
Video highlights of the team’s championship effort were shown and the team’s 2021 NCAA championship banner was unveiled before Iowa wrestlers took the field.
They followed the same path to the Kinnick Stadium turf that Hawkeye football players follow on game day, entering to AC/DC’s "Back in Black" and carting NCAA and Big Ten championship hardware as they entered to an ovation.
Football players applauded as the wrestlers’ individual and team accomplishments were announced, preceding a congratulatory greeting from University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld.
"You did it the Iowa way. Hard work, discipline," Harreld said.
Harreld introduced three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee, who had promised the retiring university president that he would win a national title for him.
"I gave you my word and I kept it," Lee said before turning to the crowd and adding, "We thank all of you guys for the support. You’re the best."
Brands thanked football coach Kirk Ferentz for giving his program "the keys to Kinnick Stadium" to celebrate the wrestling program’s 24th NCAA team title and its first since 2010.
"We’re on their turf and we appreciate that. Go Hawkeye football," Brands said.
The Iowa coach went on to say, "Spencer Lee is a man of his word. He said he was going to win a national title as a team. He said it two times.
"I’m going to speak for every one of these guys. Every one of them has integrity, every one of them is a man of his word," Brands said, mentioning Detroit and the goals of a team that expects to return its entire lineup next season.
The 30-minute celebration ended with wrestlers shaking hands with their peers on the football team, then posing for photos with fans who had congregated near the field in the Kinnick Stadium grandstand.