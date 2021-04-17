Hawkeyes celebrate NCAA wrestling title

Harreld introduced three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee, who had promised the retiring university president that he would win a national title for him.

"I gave you my word and I kept it," Lee said before turning to the crowd and adding, "We thank all of you guys for the support. You’re the best."

Brands thanked football coach Kirk Ferentz for giving his program "the keys to Kinnick Stadium" to celebrate the wrestling program’s 24th NCAA team title and its first since 2010.

"We’re on their turf and we appreciate that. Go Hawkeye football," Brands said.

The Iowa coach went on to say, "Spencer Lee is a man of his word. He said he was going to win a national title as a team. He said it two times.

"I’m going to speak for every one of these guys. Every one of them has integrity, every one of them is a man of his word," Brands said, mentioning Detroit and the goals of a team that expects to return its entire lineup next season.

The 30-minute celebration ended with wrestlers shaking hands with their peers on the football team, then posing for photos with fans who had congregated near the field in the Kinnick Stadium grandstand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.