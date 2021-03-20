Hawkeyes clinch NCAA wrestling title

ST. LOUIS -- Before any of its three finalists stepped on the mat Saturday night, Iowa clinched its first NCAA wrestling team championship since 2010.

The Hawkeyes earned the program's 24th NCAA team title overall with a strong session in the consolation semifinals and finals at the Enterprise Center.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Three victories in the consolation semifinals, including a technical fall by Austin DeSanto at 133 and a major decision by Tony Cassioppi at 285, positioned Iowa to earn its team title before Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer take the mat to compete for titles in the 6 p.m. championship session where competition starts at 133.

The Hawkeyes' DeSanto and Cassioppi both earned third-place finishes, DeSanto with a 10-6 decision and Cassioppi with a 5-0 win.

A win by Kaleb Young in a seventh place match allowed Iowa to clinch the title when Penn State's Michael Beard did not win by a pin in his win in a seventh-place match at 197.

That was taking place as Iowa's Jacob Warner fell to top-seeded Myles Amine of Michigan 5-3 in his third-place match at 197.

UNI redshirt freshman Parker Keckeisen took third at 184, defeating John Pasnasnski of Rutgers 5-4.