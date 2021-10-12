Hawkeyes, Cowboys featured in ballpark bout

Smith said Brands was the first and only coach he called to throw out the idea of taking the dual between the teams to Texas, a state with a solid high school wrestling base but no NCAA Division I programs.

"When this came about, there was only one guy I was going to ask, somebody who would understand what we were trying to do, Tom Brands," Smith said. "He understands what we are trying to do with this. He understands how it can help wrestling, and that is something we both have always been about."

USA Wrestling executive director Rich Bender understands that as well.

He said the Bout at the Ballpark has a chance to do for the sport what Grapple on the Gridiron did seven seasons ago.

"I can’t think of a better atmosphere than the one that existed when Iowa and Oklahoma State wrestled outside at Kinnick Stadium," Bender said. "The enthusiasm created there helped grow our sport and I believe this can do the same."

Smith said the idea originated with REV Entertainment, a subsidiary of the Rangers baseball operation that exists to bring events to the facility that opened in 2020 as the home of the American League club.