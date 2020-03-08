Hawkeyes crown three champs, rule Big Ten tourney

“When the moment came, I attacked on it,’’ said Marinelli, the first Iowa wrestler since Sammy Brooks in 2016-17 to win consecutive Big Ten titles.

“I have great coaches that preach staying in your match, tackle the first one, then the next one, then the finals.’’

Lugo, who joined Marinelli in avenging his only loss of the regular season in the championship match, said he played to his strengths.

“I just grinded my teeth and got down to where I was good,’’ Lugo said. “If I’m in on my ties, I’m the best in the world, not just the country, the best in the world. That’s how much my confidence has grown since last year just being around guys like Spencer Lee, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer. That winning is contagious. That confidence is contagious.’’

Kemerer, Iowa’s fourth finalist, lost for the first time in 16 matches this season in the final at 174.

The top-seeded Kemerer gave up a takedown and two back points in the second period of an 8-5 loss to Penn State’s second-seeded Mark Hall, a three-time Big Ten champ who avenged an 11-6 regular-season defeat to Kemerer.

Among a group of nine Iowa wrestlers who are assured of NCAA tourney berths with their work at the Big Ten Championships, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 finished third, Austin DeSano at 133 and Abe Assad at 184 took fourth and Max Murin at 141 earned fifth.

