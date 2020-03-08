Hawkeyes crown three champs, rule Big Ten tourney

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Spencer Lee finally has a Big Ten wrestling championship to call his own, but the Iowa junior celebrated in typical Iowa fashion by saying he still has work to do.
“I just have to keep scoring points and maybe work on my offense a little more. There are things to improve on,’’ said Lee, who joined teammates Pat Lugo and Alex Marinelli in winning championships.
Lee was named the Big Ten wrestler of the year Sunday after a dominating tournament performance which led the top-ranked Hawkeyes to their first team title at the Big Ten Championships since 2015 and the program’s first outright conference tourney title since 2010.
“Job well done. We are not downplaying this,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “The reason why it does get downplayed is because there is another important event. It’s cliché, but we have to get ready and there is work to do.’’
But before beginning preparations for the NCAA Championships on March 19 in Minneapolis, the Hawkeyes crowned three Big Ten champions for the first time since Cliff Moore, Jessman Smith and Steve Mocco won Big Ten titles in 2003.
“We appreciate a job well done and that was a job well done and a battle,’’ Brands said.
The 14th-year Iowa coach was named the Big Ten coach of the year for the fourth time after the Hawkeyes followed up a 13-0 dual season by piling up 157.5 points at the Big Ten Championships.
Iowa topped second-place Nebraska by 25.5 points. Ohio State and Penn State finished third and fourth respectively, with 112 and 107 points respectively.
The Hawkeyes’ point total was Iowa’s highest at the conference meet since scoring 185 points on its way to a national championship in 1995.
Lee moved to 18-0 on the season by pulling away from Purdue’s second-seeded Schroder in the third period to claim a 16-2 major decision in the championship match at 125 pounds.
The Hawkeyes’ two-time defending NCAA champion took the lead with a pair of first-period takedowns and led 6-1 into the third before finishing off the first Big Ten championship of his career with his 16th bonus-point win of the season.
“I think there were a lot of slow moments, both just working on top and bottom. It was probably pretty boring,’’ Lee said. “Maybe I need to get back on my feet some more.’’
Lugo and Marinelli scored early and late to secure their championships.
A takedown by Lugo with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining in the first period proved to be the difference in his 2-1 victory over top-seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State at 149.
At 165, Marinelli earned his second straight Big Ten title with a takedown with 10 seconds remaining to claim a 3-2 victory over Penn State’s top-seeded Vincenzo Joseph.
“When the moment came, I attacked on it,’’ said Marinelli, the first Iowa wrestler since Sammy Brooks in 2016-17 to win consecutive Big Ten titles.
“I have great coaches that preach staying in your match, tackle the first one, then the next one, then the finals.’’
Lugo, who joined Marinelli in avenging his only loss of the regular season in the championship match, said he played to his strengths.
“I just grinded my teeth and got down to where I was good,’’ Lugo said. “If I’m in on my ties, I’m the best in the world, not just the country, the best in the world. That’s how much my confidence has grown since last year just being around guys like Spencer Lee, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer. That winning is contagious. That confidence is contagious.’’
Kemerer, Iowa’s fourth finalist, lost for the first time in 16 matches this season in the final at 174.
The top-seeded Kemerer gave up a takedown and two back points in the second period of an 8-5 loss to Penn State’s second-seeded Mark Hall, a three-time Big Ten champ who avenged an 11-6 regular-season defeat to Kemerer.
Among a group of nine Iowa wrestlers who are assured of NCAA tourney berths with their work at the Big Ten Championships, Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 finished third, Austin DeSano at 133 and Abe Assad at 184 took fourth and Max Murin at 141 earned fifth.