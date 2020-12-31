Hawkeyes' delayed wrestling schedule set

The Hawkeyes will add Missouri transfer Jaydin Eierman, a three-time all-American for the Tigers, to their lineup this season at 141 pounds.

Two things will be missing this season, competition against a couple of longtime rivals and fans in the stands.

There will be no duals against traditional rivals Iowa State and Oklahoma State, competition that cannot take place because of Big Ten scheduling restrictions because of the COVID-19 situation.

The Hawkeyes will not wrestle the Cyclones in a dual for the first time since the 1971-72 season and the Cowboys do not appear on the schedule for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Also, attendance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa’s home duals will be limited to immediate family members of competitors and coaching staff members. Starting times for those duals, as well as broadcast plans, will be announced at a later date.

All Big Ten teams are scheduled to wrestle nine duals in advance of the Big Ten Championships, which are scheduled for March 6-7 at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

The Big Ten meet will serve as a qualifier for the NCAA Championships, scheduled for March 18-20 in St. Louis.