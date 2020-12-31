Hawkeyes' delayed wrestling schedule set

An Iowa wrestling team that returns nine all-Americans and welcomes a 10th to its roster finally has a schedule.
The Big Ten unveiled conference-only dual schedules for every team in the league on Thursday, setting the start of the 2020-21 season in mid-January and featuring duals against nine Big Ten opponents on seven dates.
The Hawkeyes will open the season on Friday, Jan. 15 with a dual against Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa will four Big Ten teams on its home mat.
In addition to the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes will also a double dual on Sunday, Jan. 31 against Illinois and a Michigan team that has been ranked as high as second in some preseason polls and will wrestle Northwestern at home on Friday, Feb. 19.
Iowa’s road schedule includes five duals at four sites, competition that includes duals against third-ranked Penn State and sixth-ranked Ohio State.
The Hawkeyes will wrestle at Minnesota on Jan. 22, will face the Buckeyes on Feb. 7 in a double dual at Purdue and will visit the Nittany Lions on Feb. 12 before traveling to Wisconsin on Feb. 21.
Iowa enters the upcoming season with plenty of experience.
Building around two-time returning NCAA 125-pound champion Spencer Lee, the Hawkeyes’ nine returning all-Americans combined for a record of 163-28 last season, scoring bonus points in 83 matches and defeating 67 ranked opponents.
The Hawkeyes will add Missouri transfer Jaydin Eierman, a three-time all-American for the Tigers, to their lineup this season at 141 pounds.
Two things will be missing this season, competition against a couple of longtime rivals and fans in the stands.
There will be no duals against traditional rivals Iowa State and Oklahoma State, competition that cannot take place because of Big Ten scheduling restrictions because of the COVID-19 situation.
The Hawkeyes will not wrestle the Cyclones in a dual for the first time since the 1971-72 season and the Cowboys do not appear on the schedule for the first time since the 1992-93 season.
Also, attendance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa’s home duals will be limited to immediate family members of competitors and coaching staff members. Starting times for those duals, as well as broadcast plans, will be announced at a later date.
All Big Ten teams are scheduled to wrestle nine duals in advance of the Big Ten Championships, which are scheduled for March 6-7 at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.
The Big Ten meet will serve as a qualifier for the NCAA Championships, scheduled for March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Iowa is the defending Big Ten champion, following a 13-0 dual season that included a 9-0 record in the conference by dominating the Big Ten Championships.
The Hawkeyes crowned three conference champions and piled up 157.5 points at the conference tournament, the most by Iowa at the Big Ten finals since 1995, and was ranked first heading into the NCAA Championships last March before the event was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.