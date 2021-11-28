Hawkeyes 'drop the hammer,' rout Army

IOWA CITY – Coach Tom Brands saw progress as his top-ranked Iowa wrestling team took down Army 36-7 on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes won eight of 10 matches and recorded their first three pins of the season in the dual, which was added to the Iowa schedule late Friday after travel problems forced scheduled weekend opponent Oregon State to cancel.
Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi recorded falls, among a collection of five matches where Iowa scored bonus points.
“It’s always nice to be able to drop the hammer and put six team points on the board,’’ Marinelli said. “I was trying to get it last week (in the season opener against Princeton). I couldn’t then, but I finally got it. It’s a credit to my coaches. We’ve been working on it a lot.’’
Marinelli collected his pin of Christian Hunt in 6 minutes, 36 seconds at 165 pounds.
Eierman earned his fall in 5:54, leading Corey Shie by a 17-5 score before securing the pin.
Cassioppi, rebounding from a season-opening loss, finished off the dual with a pin of Brandon Philips in 3:53.
“We are a week closer to Detroit (and the NCAA Championships) and are we getting closer to the end of the year? Yes. Are we better? That’s the philosophy,’’ Brands said. “Get better every minute, every day, every hour.’’
The Hawkeyes’ Jesse Ybarra made his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut for Iowa at 125 and needed a takedown in the final minute of sudden victory to edge Army’s Ryan Chauvin 3-1.
“It was definitely nerve-racking because I felt the crowd more than I thought I was going to,’’ Ybarra said. “I wasn’t able to get to my offense, but that’s going to change the next time I go out there.’’
Austin DeSanto won by technical fall at 133 and Nelson Brands claimed a major decision at 174 for Iowa, which also picked up decisions from Kaleb Young at 157 and Myles Wilson at 184.
The Hawkeyes’ only losses came at 149, where 22nd-ranked PJ Ogunsanya claimed an 11-3 major decision over Cobe Siebrecht, and at 197 where 20th-ranked JT Brown beat Zach Glazier, 4-1.
Army was already in the state when it agreed to compete at Iowa, wrestling at Iowa State on Saturday. Brands thanked Army coaches for adjusting their schedule on short notice, saying Iowa will compete at Army in a future season.
The Hawkeyes return to action next Sunday, visiting Iowa State at 6 p.m.
“We are a week ahead of where we were last week and we are going to Ames, Iowa. That’s where we’re going,’’ Brands said.