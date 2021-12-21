Hawkeyes eke out victory to keep dual win streak alive

With two bouts to go against fifth-ranked North Carolina State in the Red Division finals of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Tuesday, the University of Iowa wrestling team found its 23-dual winning streak in serious jeopardy.

With the Hawkeyes trailing by two points, Iowa's biggest wrestlers came through.

Seventh-ranked 197-pounder Jacob Warner got a 3-2 decision win over NC State's No. 15 Isaac Trumble, and Iowa's sixth-ranked heavyweight Tony Cassioppi earned a 6-2 victory over Tyrie Houghton to propel Iowa to a 19-15 victory and run the streak to 24.

“I was happy to get the win,” said Warner, who scored a decisive takedown in the final minute of his match. “I just believe in myself. It’s easy to let yourself down, it’s hard to let the team down. In those situations I’m not really doing it for myself. I’m doing it for my team and that makes it a lot easier.”

The Hawkeyes built an early 10-0 lead, including top-ranked Spencer Lee's 38th-straight victory at 125 — 6-1 over NC State's fifth-ranked Jakob Camacho — and No. 3 Austin DeSanto's 16-7 major decision over Kai Orine. DeSanto was the only Hawkeye to score bonus points in the match.