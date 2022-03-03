Hawkeyes' focus is on defending Big Ten title

With nothing guaranteed in the future, the focus for Iowa wrestlers at the Big Ten Championships is on the here and now.

“The only thing that matters this week is this week. The NCAAs, that’s still a couple of weeks away,’’ Hawkeye 149-pounder Max Murin said.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the top seven in the nation heading into the Big Ten Championships hosted by Nebraska beginning on Saturday.

That makes the potential for rematches two weeks down the road at the NCAA Championships in Detroit very real, but not near the top of what wrestlers are thinking about this week.

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, competing for his fourth Big Ten title this weekend, said his thoughts are centered on one thing right now, his first match at 165.

“Guys game for the Big Tens, they game for nationals,’’ Marinelli said. “They take it a lot more serious or they get up more for these matches than they probably did for dual meets. I just have to be on my game right out of the gate, treat every match as if it’s the finals.’’

Still, Murin said the Hawkeyes’ focus in many respects remains unchanged from the rest of the season.

“We’re still extremely focused on getting better every single day,’’ Murin said. “I feel good about where I’m at, but I know I have to keep working.’’

Marinelli said about the only thing a wrestler can do when he faces an opponent he could see again at the NCAA meet is give the opponent something to think about.

“You can hopefully wrestle well enough to put something in his mind that he doesn’t really want to wrestle you again,’’ Marinelli said. “Put him in a spot where he doesn’t really know how he is going to crack that egg.’’

Iowa is the defending champion in the Big Ten tourney. The Hawkeyes crowned four champions and won the team race by 35.5 points a year ago, the largest winning margin since Iowa won by 37 points in 2010.

Three of those four champions return – Jaydin Eierman at 141 pounds, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 – and the fourth, Spencer Lee at 125, is sidelined this season following ACL surgery.

None of Iowa’s three returning champions are the top seeds in their weight class.

Eierman and Marinelli join Austin DeSanto at 133, Kaleb Young at 157 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 at second-seeded entries.

Murin joins Michael Kemerer at 174 and Jacob Warner at 197 as fourth seed in the tourney that culminates with a 3:30 p.m. championship session on Sunday.

Top-ranked Penn State has four top-seeded entries, Roman Bravo-Young at 133, Nick Lee at 141, Carter Starocci at 174 and Aaron Brooks at 184.

Sixth-ranked Ohio State has top seeds in Sammy Sosso at 149 and Carson Kharchia at 165 and third-ranked Michigan has one top-seeded competitor, Nick Suriano at 125.

The other top-seeded wrestlers are Ryan Deakin of Northwestern at 157, Eric Schultz of Nebraska at 197 and Gable Steveson of Minnesota at 285.

“The questions, they’ll all answer themselves this week,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “We are excited and we are still hard at work,’’ Brands said.

“We are getting ready for high-level opponents and we are getting ready for each match individually. That’s what we are excited for. We’ve got to be ready to go out and do it now. Then in two weeks, we’ve got to go do it again.’’

The Big Ten Championships are essentially a qualifier for the NCAA Championships and Brands said the objective for each Hawkeye is to be at his best now.

“But the entire country is feeling and thinking the same way,’’ Brands said.

Brands discounts the notion of wrestlers peaking at a given point in time.

“Peaking is a mindset,’’ Brands said. “To me, peaking is getting better every week. We’ve got to be at our best, as good as we’ve been all year, and then we continue to build for the next event.’’

