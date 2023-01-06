Hawkeyes hold off Fighting Illini

IOWA CITY — Tony Cassioppi rescued the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team in Friday's Big Ten Conference dual opener against Illinois.

The Hawkeyes' senior 285-pounder opened a 12-0 lead and stalled out the Fighting Illini's Matt Wroblewski to break a 19-19 deadlock and give the Hawkeyes a 25-19 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The two teams split their 10 matches, with pins from Spencer Lee at 125, Max Murin at 149 and a major decision by Patrick Kennedy at 165 positioning Iowa to earn the win when Cassioppi's match was terminated when Wroblewski was called for stalling for a fourth time.

Cassioppi had picked up a pair of points on two stalling calls in the first period after Wroblewski received his initial warning, opening a 4-0 lead before blowing open the match with back points in the second period.

Kennedy, ranked 12th, scored a takedown and back points in the final seconds of his match to defeat 11th-ranked Danny Braunagel and give the Hawkeyes a 16-13 lead with a 15-4 major decision.

With Illinois preferring a methodical approach, Abe Assad used a third-period takedown to edge the Illinis' Dylan Connell 3-1 at 184.

Iowa coach Tom Brands said the Hawkeyes (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) did little to counter to the Illinois game plan.

"When the other team is applauding when it's 1-0, 1-0 in a match, they're strategizing," Brands said in his Learfield Sports post-meet interview.

"They're wanting things to go slow and when that happens, you have to learn how to work harder. We have a lineup that has the potential to score a lot of points and we need to do that."

Brands said Iowa continues to deal with injury issues but cannot use that as an excuse.

"We need to get healthy and we need to get our best lineup out there, but when matches are moving slowly, we've got to pick up the pace," Brands said. "I'd say that, win or lose. It's all about how hard are you willing to work to crack that egg open. You've got to crack it open."

Illinois (2-3, 0-1) picked up a pin from Lucas Byrd over Cullan Schriever at 133 pounds and a 20-6 major decision at 141 from Danny Pucino over the Hawkeyes' Drew Bennett, a late lineup addition in place of third-ranked Real Woods.

Michael Carr, wrestling for the first time since the 2020-21 season, sent Illinois into the mid-meet break with a 13-12 lead. Carr handed Cobe Siebrecht his first loss of the season, winning a 12-7 decision at 157.

The Illini's Edmond Ruth used an escape seconds into a first tiebreaker to edge Nelson Brands 2-1 at 174 and Illinois forged a 19-19 tie when 10th-ranked Zac Braunagel scored a takedown in the final seconds of his match at 197, beating eighth-ranked Jacob Warner, 3-1.

Both teams return to action Sunday.

The Hawkeyes visit Purdue in a 1 p.m. dual that will be televised by BTN while the Fighting Illini host Wisconsin.