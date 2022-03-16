Hawkeyes' Kemerer prepared to take next step

From the start to this weekend’s conclusion of a seven-year career in an Iowa singlet, one thing has been a constant for Hawkeye wrestler Michael Kemerer.

“It’s never gotten old,’’ the 174-pound senior said.

Kemerer joins a full lineup of Iowa wrestlers who will begin the chase for NCAA championships on Thursday morning in Detroit, the start of the three days of the season every Hawkeye has been working toward since Iowa won the team championship a year ago.

For Kemerer, the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena provides one final opportunity to take that next step up on the podium.

He has enjoyed fourth, third and second-place finishes during a career that has seen the Murrysville, Pa., native build a 95-10 record.

He reached the championship match at 174 a year ago, dropping a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to Penn State’s Carter Starocci, the top seed in this year’s field.

Starrocci edged Kemerer in a second sudden victory period 2-1 in their only meeting this season.

A medical forfeit by Kemerer in the Big Ten Championships delayed the potential for a third meeting until this weekend, where both wrestlers find themselves placed on the same side of the bracket.

Kemerer, seeded fifth with a 9-2 record this season, said he is more than ready for whatever challenges the bracket may present.

“I’m feeling really good, as good as I’ve felt in a long time,’’ Kemerer said. “I put my trust in the coaching staff and their wanting to put me in a position where I am 100 percent ready to go this week. I’m ready to wrestle some tough matches.’’

Kemerer has relished that throughout a career that has seen him earn all-American honors four times and has positioned him to become the first wrestler to earn all-American recognition five times for Iowa.

That challenge is what has continued to bring Kemerer back, at first following an injury that sidelined him for the 2018-19 season and this season after being given an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love the atmosphere here, the coaches in my corner, my teammates, the wrestling and the competition. Those are the key things that have kept me coming back,’’ Kemerer said.

“I’m back here this year to do what I love. I’m back here to wrestle and make the most of it.’’

He’s not alone.

Jaydin Eierman, who reached the championship match at 141 a year ago, joins Kemerer in chasing all-American honors for the fifth time this weekend.

They are among nine wrestlers in the Hawkeye lineup with all-American honors on their resumes, the lone exception 13th-seeded freshman Drake Ayala at 125.

Four Hawkeyes — Austin DeSanto at 133, Kaleb Young at 157, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Jacob Warner at 197 — enter the weekend as three-time all-Americans while Tony Cassioppi at 285 enters the meet as a two-time all-American.

Eierman is the Hawkeyes’ top seed, filling the second seed at 141 behind Penn State’s Nick Lee. He earned his first three all-American honors while competing for Missouri before finishing as a national runner-up to Lee last season.

Ranked behind Penn State much of the season and coming off of a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships behind Michigan and Penn State, Marinelli believes the Hawkeyes are ready for this weekend’s challenge.

“We compete with a lot of intensity and fight,’’ Marinelli said. “We go in thinking about it one match at a time and mostly, we stick with what we know. That’s how you succeed on the biggest stage in college wrestling.’’

Coach Tom Brands sees character as the common bond in the blend of unique personalities that form the Hawkeye lineup.

In Kemerer, he sees a level of loyalty.

“To come back for a seventh year, that says something about a guy,’’ Brands said. “There’s an enjoyment of teammates and enjoyment of the task at hand.’’

Never is that more evident than now.

“There’s a lot of excitement any time you go to nationals,’’ Kemerer said. “I’m a competitor. The chance to compete brought me back for a seventh year.’’

Kemerer also remains a student of the sport.

He said a desire to learn and grow as a competitor has been a factor in his decision to be part of the Hawkeye program for the past seven seasons.

“There are always things to learn and ways to get better. I’m working on that every day,’’ Kemerer said. “I’m learning something every time I step on the mat. That hasn’t changed since I arrived here, either.’’

And now, everything he has learned comes into play.

“You know you are going to get the best effort from every guy you face at nationals,’’ Kemerer said. “That’s the way it works. You have to raise your level, too, and be at your best because this is what you work for, to put your best out there.’’

