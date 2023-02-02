IOWA CITY – Things change.

Patrick Kennedy grew up in southeastern Minnesota rooting on wrestlers from his home state university.

“I was a Gophers fan, followed them a lot when I was younger. I didn’t like the Tigerhawk, but as I got older, things changed,’’ the Iowa sophomore said Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes’ 165-pounder will return to his home state Friday with a 13-2 record and hopes of helping the second-ranked Iowa wrestling team rebound from its first loss in 13 duals this season.

Minnesota, ranked 11th and 11-2 on the season, hosts Iowa in an 8 p.m. dual and Kennedy looks forward to taking the mat in a state where he was a four-time state high school champion and had a 108-match win streak that included 73 straight victories without surrendering a point.

“It’s going to be fun,’’ Kennedy said. “I’m looking forward to it. I don’t know how different it will feel. My main thing is going there and putting some points on the board. It’s the next thing on the calendar.’’

Kennedy was one of four Hawkeyes to win matches in Iowa’s 23-14 loss at top-ranked Penn State last weekend, earning a hard-fought 2-1 decision settled in the first tiebreaker over the Nittany Lions’ 13th-ranked Alex Facundo.

He said the low-scoring match wasn’t necessarily his style, but demonstrated a willingness to do what it takes to win.

That desire was part of the attraction Kennedy found in the Iowa program as he got to know.

A chance to train in the Iowa facility and be around Hawkeyes wrestlers and coaches led the prep phenom from Kasson-Mantorville High School to eventually become part of the Iowa program.

He recalled getting a chance to sit and talk with coach Tom Brands about what it was like to be an Olympic wrestler.

“I had never talked to an Olympic gold medal winner before and to sit there and listen to him, I liked a lot of what I heard,’’ Kennedy said.

He liked what Brands told him about his training and liked what he saw while watching Iowa wrestlers train, ultimately deciding it was the best situation for him to develop to his potential.

Kennedy’s match against the Golden Gophers will come long after the only top-10 match-up in Friday’s dual.

That comes at 125, where Iowa’s top-ranked Spencer Lee will look to extend a 49-match win streak against fifth-ranked Patrick McKee.

Lee won his only previous match against the Golden Gophers’ two-time all-American, pinning him in 1 minute, 53 seconds during the 2020-21 season. McKee enters the match at 10-2 on the year.