Hawkeyes land Arizona state champ

A fifth state high school champion has joined the Iowa wrestling program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Sebastian Robles, a senior at Sunnyside High School in Tucson, Ariz., announced on Twitter his decision to join the Hawkeyes, projecting to compete at either 157 or 165 pounds at the collegiate level.

“Very excited and humbled to announce that starting in the fall I will be pursuing my athletic and academic goals at the University of Iowa,’’ Robles wrote in announcing his decision. “Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for all of their support.’’

The Tweet was accompanied by a photo of Robles standing next to the Dan Gable statue outside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Robles won the Arizona state high school championship at 160 pounds this year, going 12-0 on the season as part of a Sunnyside program which has won four consecutive state team championships.

He also won an Arizona state title at 145 pounds in 2020, finishing 44-4 during his junior season.

Robles will become the second Sunnyside wrestler on the Hawkeye roster.