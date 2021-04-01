Hawkeyes' Lee copes with Trials absence

Still, Lee concedes the decision to step aside this year, get his ACL taken care of and begin another run at Olympic gold in 2024 is just a temporary situation.

“It is my dream. It is my only dream, really, my main dream I guess you could say,’’ Lee said. “To have it taken away from me basically on my own decision is pretty hard but I do know what is best for me.’’

And at this time, Lee said the best decision is the one he announced last Friday.

Lee made that choice in consultation with Brands, Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands, medical personnel and his parents, Larry and Cathy Lee.

“You put a lot of thought into it, and the bottom line is you do the best thing for the individual,’’ Tom Brands said. “I know there is trust both ways. We trust him in a lot more ways than just going out and just representing on the mat. We trust him. We trust his family. I know he trusts us, and I know his family trusts us.’’

Lee said the decision to withdraw from the Trials was a collaborative one.

“It’s the decision that we came to, and I believe in our entire staff as a whole. Their decision is final and it’s the best thing for me and I agree with them,’’ Lee said.