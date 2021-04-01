Hawkeyes' Lee copes with Trials absence

This was supposed to be Spencer Lee’s moment.
But when the United States Olympic Team Trials begin Friday in Fort Worth, Texas, the three-time NCAA wrestling champion from Iowa will deal with a very different view of the competition than he anticipated.
Instead of being in the middle of the action, Lee will be a spectator as the U.S. lineup for the Tokyo Games in August is determined, sidelined by a torn anterior cruciate ligament that forced him to withdraw from the field.
It was an opportunity Lee had been looking forward to since earning a berth in the Olympic Trials field in December of 2019 when he won the U.S. Senior Nationals.
When the 2020 Trials were pushed back until this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee reset his focus on qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games.
“It was about as hard as you could imagine, I guess,’’ Lee said Monday about his decision to accept the advice of medical experts and coaches and put his Olympic dreams on hold. “I always used to say that I would trade anything for an Olympic gold medal. Tom (Brands, Iowa’s coach,) doesn’t like me saying that very much because he doesn’t want you shortchanging winning national titles because they are important and hard to win. And, I don’t want to put those accomplishments down.’’
Still, Lee concedes the decision to step aside this year, get his ACL taken care of and begin another run at Olympic gold in 2024 is just a temporary situation.
“It is my dream. It is my only dream, really, my main dream I guess you could say,’’ Lee said. “To have it taken away from me basically on my own decision is pretty hard but I do know what is best for me.’’
And at this time, Lee said the best decision is the one he announced last Friday.
Lee made that choice in consultation with Brands, Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands, medical personnel and his parents, Larry and Cathy Lee.
“You put a lot of thought into it, and the bottom line is you do the best thing for the individual,’’ Tom Brands said. “I know there is trust both ways. We trust him in a lot more ways than just going out and just representing on the mat. We trust him. We trust his family. I know he trusts us, and I know his family trusts us.’’
Lee said the decision to withdraw from the Trials was a collaborative one.
“It’s the decision that we came to, and I believe in our entire staff as a whole. Their decision is final and it’s the best thing for me and I agree with them,’’ Lee said.
“It was a decision I also made myself. It was my decision ultimately if I wanted to compete. I would have if I thought it was my best interest and it wasn’t, so here I am.’’
And instead of Tokyo, Lee will put his energies into Paris and 2024.
That won’t make things any easier this weekend or once the Olympics begin for an athlete who attended the Rio Games in 2016 to get a feel for what the experience would be like.
“It’s gonna be hard to watch, but I will cheer for Team USA, hope they do their best and bring home some medals and wait for my time,’’ Lee said.
Brands know that day will come.
“Spencer Lee, his best wrestling is ahead of him, no doubt,’’ Brands said. “Gotta have him healthy and rejuvenated. It makes a lot of sense to do it this way if you really look at it.’’
Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman is the top-seeded wrestler at 57 kilograms, the weight Lee would have competed at in the two-day tournament. Former Northern Iowa wrestler Joe Colon is seeded sixth at that weight.
Current Iowa State wrestler David Carr, the NCAA champion at 157 pounds, is seeded fifth at 74 kilograms.
In the upper weights, former Hawkeye Sam Brooks is seeded eighth at 86 kilograms and former Cyclone NCAA champ Kyven Gadson is the fourth seed at 97 kilograms.