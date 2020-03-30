Hawkeyes' Lee dominates again, wins Hodge Trophy

“There are ways to distance yourself from the pack. I think that’s pretty special to be named the Hodge Trophy winner,’’ Lee said. “It’s what we’ve got right now. We would have liked to have won more, but you take what you can get.’’

Lee credited the help of his teammates, including workout partners Austin DeSanto and Paul Glynn, the top 133-pound wrestlers in the Hawkeye program.

“I’m the smallest guy in the room by far and I need the help of those guys every day to accomplish what I want to do,’’ Lee said, adding that one of his disappointments from the 2019-20 season was that Glynn, a senior from Bettendorf, “didn’t get the (national championship) ring he deserved. We all worked so hard for that.’’

Lee, who also won a championship at the U.S. Senior Nationals in the midst of the collegiate season and is currently a finalist for the James E. Sullivan Award presented to the top amateur athlete in the U.S., said he accomplished several objectives during the recently-completed season even if he was unable to compete for another NCAA championship.

“I showed some people that I can wrestle from everywhere. Freestyle is my main game, the one I enjoy the most. I love folkstyle, too, but people have preferences and (freestyle) is my preference,’’ Lee said.

“This was supposed to be a big year for me in my mind. I was hoping to become a three-time national champ, make the Olympic team and win a gold medal, win the Hodge. I got one of them, so I have something to be positive about. I always look for a positive and I'm excited about this honor.’’

