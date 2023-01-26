Hawkeyes' Lee dominates as he learns

Spencer Lee continues to do what Spencer Lee does – dominate opponents - but the current season has been an education of sorts for the Iowa wrestler.

A three-time NCAA champion who is working toward a goal of becoming the Hawkeyes’ first four-time NCAA titlist, Lee is off to a 10-0 start in his senior season but returning to competition after undergoing surgery to repair torn anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees this has a lesson-filled experience.

“This has shown me that as a wrestler you can adapt and change your style,’’ Lee said.

He welcomes the chance he has had to learn as he and the second-ranked Hawkeyes prepare for a 7:30 p.m. dual at top-ranked Penn State on Friday.

“The fun part of it has been learning how to re-wrestle,’’ Lee said. “There were a lot of things that couldn’t do that I wanted to do or things that I would do that didn’t work. It’s been a learning experience. I’ve had to re-learn how to do things and that has been good for me.’’

What’s been good for Lee hasn’t been so good for his opponents.

The 125-pounder was named by USA Wrestling as its athlete of the week this week, recognizing two falls Lee recorded last weekend for the Hawkeyes.

The top-ranked Lee pinned a pair of opponents then ranked in the top five, Nebraska’s Liam Cronin in 38 seconds and Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett in 4 minutes, 38 seconds.

Lee has recorded falls in his last six matches, the longest string of pins he has put together while building an 88-5 career record at Iowa.

The last four of those pins have come against top-10 opponents and his quick pin of Cronin marked Lee’s 10th career pin in under one minute and his 27th first-period fall.

As he prepares to compete for the final time as a Hawkeye in his home state, the Murrysville, Pa., native returns riding a 48-match win streak that ranks as the ninth-longest win streak in the history of the Iowa program.

This season, Lee has collected bonus points in each of his 10 victories, including seven pins, one technical fall and two major-decisions. He has outscored his opponents 104-23.

Iowa coach Tom Brands said Lee is demonstrating the type of competitor he is.

“I don’t think Spencer pays attention to anything other than what he does best and that’s a tribute to his approach,’’ Brands said, saying the senior has stepped up in his return to the mat.

Still, Lee doesn’t take any of it for granted.

“I get pretty dang nervous for any match no matter who it is,’’ Lee said. “I’m gonna be nervous and I’m gonna be ready for it like it’s the biggest match in the world because it’s the next one.’’

And for Iowa, which last defeated a top-ranked team when it defeated Oklahoma State 18-16 at the Grapple on the Gridiron at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 14, 2015, the Penn State dual is a big one.

A crowd in excess of 16,000 is expected at the Bryce Jordan Center, where 19 ranked wrestlers are listed among potential starters in the 10 weight classes and there could be as many as four matches featuring two top-10 wrestlers.

The pairings could include second-ranked Real Woods (9-0) and third-ranked Beau Bartlett (14-0) at 141 pounds, ninth-ranked Patrick Kennedy (12-2) and fifth-ranked Alex Facundo (12-1) at 165 and a 2022 NCAA championship match rematch at 197 between seventh-ranked Jacob Warner (11-2) and second-ranked Max Dean (12-2).

The match-up at 285 features third-ranked Tony Cassioppi (16-0) and second-ranked Greg Kerkvliet (8-1).

Cassioppi is 3-0 all-time against Kerkvliet in collegiate competition but dropped an 8-5 exhibition decision to the Penn State junior in November at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic.

“He’ll have to be a little better than he was in November. He’s not going to fall into it,’’ Brands said. “He’ll have to prepare himself, have to win the tough positions, overcome some adversity maybe.’’

Iowa and Penn State meet are meeting as the nation’s top-two rated teams for the fourth time. The top-ranked Hawkeyes won in that situation in 1986 and 2020 and the Nittany Lions earned a 19-13 win at second-ranked Iowa a year ago.

Lee figures the Hawkeyes will earn whatever they get.

“Rankings don’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things. It’s just a number people put to try to hype matches,’’ Lee said. “When two people walk out in the middle of the mat you’re zero and zero.’’