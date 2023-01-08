Hawkeyes' Lee rallies to win 45th straight

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa scored bonus points in six of its eight victories Sunday, rolling to a 37-6 Big Ten wrestling rout of Purdue.

That included Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, where the Hawkeyes' three-time NCAA champion won his 45th consecutive match in an unorthodox fashion.

The Boilermakers ninth-ranked Matt Ramos scored an early takedown and some back points to open an 8-1 lead midway through the first period against Lee, who responded with a takedown and six points on tilts to tie the match.

Lee then pinned Ramos in 2 minutes, 54 seconds to move to 7-0 on the season, earning bonus points in each match including falls in his last three victories.

"Anything can happen in wrestling. The guy was game, went out took me down and threw me," Lee said. "He took it to me a little bit but the the thing is you have to keep wrestling. The next score, the next point, if you don't get pinned on that throw, you have to get off your back and belly and keep scoring.''

Lee did just that.

"That's what wrestling is about. It is a never-quit sport and never-quit attitude," Lee said.

Iowa altered its lineup at the next two weight classes, facilitating the return of Brody Teske at 133. Seeing his first action since November, Teske claimed a 16-4 major decision over Dustin Norris.

At 141 with Real Woods out of the lineup for a second straight meet, Cullan Schreiver moved up one weight and dropped a 6-2 decision to 16th-ranked Parker Filius.

Iowa picked up a technical fall from Max Murin at 149, a pin from Abe Assad at 184 and a major decision from Jacob Warner at 197 before Tony Cassioppi was awarded a win by forfeit at 285.

The Hawkeyes' also picked up decisions at 165, where true freshman Aiden Riggins claimed a 9-4 win in his first varsity dual, and at 174 from Nelson Brands.

Purdue's other victory came at 157, where Iowa redshirt freshman Caleb Rathjen stepped into the lineup and battled third-ranked Kendall Coleman before falling 3-2.

"It's on to Northwestern. We have to be healthy and put our best team on the mat," said Brands, whose team hosts the Wildcats at 8 p.m. on Friday.