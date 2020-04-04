Hawkeyes' Lee waits for his next 'moment'

This was supposed to be Spencer Lee’s moment.
Spots on the United States team for the 2020 Olympics were going to be earned this weekend at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, and Iowa’s two-time NCAA 125-pound champion envisioned making it all happen in his home state.
But just like he was denied the chance last month to become the Hawkeyes’ first three-time NCAA champ since Brent Metcalf when the national tourney was canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics were postponed and the U.S. Olympic Trials aren’t happening this weekend.
While the 2020 Tokyo Games have been rescheduled for the same dates in 2021 and U.S. Olympic Trials will likely be held in Pennsylvania next April, that doesn’t make it any easier for Lee.
"It’s all a little hard to swallow. This was supposed to be a big year for me, in my mind, you know?" Lee said last week after winning the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant wrestler at the collegiate level in the United States.
Lee did finish his collegiate season 18-0, win his first Big Ten championship and earned the top seed for the NCAA Championships.
However, he was denied the chance to earn a return to the top of the podium in the NCAA finals and then learned that his Olympic hopes were being delayed as well.
"I’m kind of in the state where I’m not sure what to do right now," Lee said. "I’m just kind of going day-to-day on what’s the best thing for me."
Like his peers, Lee has no immediate competition to work toward and even if there was something on the immediate schedule, one-on-one workouts aren’t a possibility and like all other athletic facilities at Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena is closed for workouts.
Lee finds himself adjusting to life as an athlete deposited into a world different from the one he was working out in just a month ago.
"We couldn’t get into Carver if we wanted to," Lee said. "We have to do what we can. Wrestling is what I love. It’s my passion."
But right now, things are different.
"You can’t do anything face to face, which kind of sucks," Lee said. "Carver’s locked up, so it’s kind of like, ‘Do what you gotta do, Spence.’"
That means joining his peers at Iowa in adjusting to online classes, which started last Monday following an extended two-week spring break.
Even that has been different.
"Everything’s online. I have a calendar, and I wrote every single assignment that’s due every single day," Lee said. "When it’s online, you can forget about it. When you go to class, the teachers are reminding you, giving you a head’s up and stuff about when work is due. It’s a little different. It’s hard. You have to stay organized."
Lee has welcomed the chance to escape it all a bit, even without leaving his room in Iowa City.
Displaying the same tenacity which saw only four of his 18 matches for Iowa this past season last the entire seven minutes, Lee said he has read about a dozen books in the past three weeks.
He then quickly added, "I’m a fast reader."
Lee’s library is filled with books about fantasy and magic, providing him with the opportunity to get away from the complexities of a real world which has become even a little more complex in recent weeks.
"That’s my genre," Lee said. "Fantasy, magic, things to stir the imagination, I read and watch a lot of shows about that stuff. I always have, growing up, that’s always what I’ve enjoyed and has been a part of who I am."
Much like the sport he excels at, Lee soaks it all in.
Iowa coach Tom Brands has encouraged his wrestlers to do what they need to do to stay in shape.
"They’ll all be a little out of their comfort zone, but there are ways to train and they’ll find things that work for them until we can all get together again," Brands said. "It will just be different."
Lee is accomplishing that by going out for runs with teammate Austin DeSanto.
"It’s nice knowing someone is working out at the same time as you, but we do different runs, got to keep our distance, right?" Lee said. "I’m doing what I can to stay healthy, stay ready."
Doing that, Lee believes, will help him prepare for that next competition, whenever that may be.
He chose to forego an Olympic redshirt option this past year, blending Iowa’s collegiate schedule with some national tournaments while continuing to train under Tom and Terry Brands.
Lee believes their plan had positioned him well for March and the Trials that were scheduled to take place this weekend.
And ultimately, he trusts they will help position him well to do it all over again one year from now and he expects to follow the same path next season by competing for Iowa and preparing for the Trials as well.
"My time will come. I have to stay positive and believe that, and I really do believe that," Lee said. "Everything will work out. Keep the faith."
