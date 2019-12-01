Hawkeyes make a statement, rout Badgers

IOWA CITY — Final exams begin in two weeks at Iowa, but the Iowa wrestling team passed its first test as the nation’s top-ranked team on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes rode the strength of wins by Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 to roll to a 32-3 victory over sixth-ranked Wisconsin in front of crowd of 10,603 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Following a technical fall by Spencer Lee at 125, second-ranked DeSanto came after the Badgers’ top-ranked Seth Gross early and often, following a first-period takedown with two more in the second period on his way to a 6-2 win.

He celebrated by offering a simple salute to the crowd before sprinting off the mat, leaving behind a heaping helping of motivation.

“The way he went out there and stayed on the attack, the way he battled a great competitor like Seth Gross, you feed off of that energy,’’ Marinelli said. “The way he attacked, I wanted to do the same thing. I wanted to keep it going.’’

Iowa did just that in its Big Ten opener, winning nine matches in a dual that ended with 12th-ranked Cassioppi using a first-period takedown to position himself for a 3-2 win over second-ranked Trent Hillger at 285.