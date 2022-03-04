Hawkeyes' Marinelli chases a rarity at Big Ten tourney

Bigger goals remain, but Alex Marinelli wants to accomplish something no Iowa wrestler has done in 25 years at this weekend’s Big Ten Championships.

The 165-pound senior wants to become the eighth Hawkeye to win four Big Ten titles and the first to do so since Mark Ironside won four straight from 1995-98.

“It would be awesome to be a four-time Big Ten champ and then a national champ,’’ Marinelli said. “It would be great, but I’ve got matches ahead of that and I just have to go out and take care of business.’’

The business begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., where the Cornhuskers will host the Big Ten Championships in a tournament that Marinelli has appreciated throughout his career.

This will be his fifth time competing in the qualifier for the NCAA Championships.

He finished sixth at the Big Ten Championships as a redshirt freshman in 2018, matching his finish in the NCAA tourney that year.

Never seeded lower than second — the seed he has at 165 in this year’s Big Ten tourney — Marinelli knocked off top-seeded Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State in 2019 and 2020 and edged seventh-seeded Ethan Smith of Ohio State in the Big Ten final a year ago.

“I just love to compete and I love the Big Ten Tournament,’’ Marinelli said. “It’s awesome, always a great atmosphere. I feel like if you get a good seed, you win a match and you’re into the semis. You win three matches and you’re a Big Ten champion.’’

He said he has tried to never get ahead of himself in the conference tourney, maintaining the next match is the most important match mantra that is at the core of the mentality that led Iowa to Big Ten and NCAA team championships a year ago.

“I don’t think there is any secret recipe or secret there,’’ Marinelli said. “It’s just going out there and dominating.’’

He enters this weekend’s tournament in a familiar spot as the second seed.

Marinelli ended up in that position after Ohio State’s Carson Kharchia handed him a 3-2 loss, the only blemish on Marinelli’s record during an 18-1 season.

Kharchia earned the top seed at 165 in part because of his win over Marinelli, whose path to the title match could include a rematch with Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti.

Marinelli handed the Badgers’ freshman his only loss in 21 matches this season in an 8-5 decision during a dual at Iowa on Feb. 5.

He welcomes the competition and the opportunity to create his own niche in Hawkeye history, while still looking forward to what lies ahead in the NCAA tourney beginning on March 17 in Detroit.

Marinelli said he understands why so few Hawkeyes have been able to win four Big Ten titles.

“Knowing that the Big Ten is a stacked conference, it’s a tough thing to do,’’ he said. “I’m not really downplaying that, but I also know that everybody remembers the national champ. Not a lot of people can name every Big Ten champ there was if they don’t perform that well at nationals.’’

That push starts Saturday.

“You’ve got to go out there and win the Big Tens, but you also want to end it the right way,’’ Marinelli said. “Yeah, I want to be a four-time Big Ten champ, but I haven’t gotten what I ultimately want which is a national title.’’

Marinelli, who has finished sixth and seventh at the NCAA tourney during his career, hasn’t had that chance the past two seasons.

In 2020, the NCAA Championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year, Marinelli had to medical forfeit after losing to eventual national champ Shane Griffith of Stanford by a 3-1 score in sudden victory.

He wants to make his last postseason run a memorable one.

“This is my last one, so it is a little different. I’ve wrestled my whole life. I’ve got to wrestle in a lot of big matches and big tournaments. I have a lot of experience there, but knowing that this my last time, it is a little more special,’’ Marinelli said.

He doesn’t plan to get “wrapped up in that,’’ preferring to maintain a business-as-usual approach.

“I just have to go out there wrestle and take care of business,’’ Marinelli said.

