ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Iowa advanced six wrestlers to Saturday night's semifinal session at the Big Ten Championships at the Crisler Center.

After going 8-0 in first-round matches, the Hawkeyes went 6-4 in the quarterfinals and share first place with Penn State in the team standings following the first of three sessions in the tournament.

Iowa helped itself with bonus points in eight of its 14 victories, including two falls, one injury default, one technical fall and four major decisions.

The Hawkeyes' two top-seeded entries breezed into the semifinals.

Spencer Lee at 125 pounds won by a 17-0 technical fall over Michigan's Jack Medley and Real Woods at 141 pinned Purdue's Parker Filius in 2 minutes, 8 seconds.

The Hawkeyes' Max Murin went 2-0 at 149 with an injury default win and a quarterfinal win over Shayne Van Ness of Penn State.

At 165, Patrick Kennedy scored a pair of major decisions, collecting nine takedowns in a 22-8 win over Maryland's John Best in the opening round before beating Maxx Mayfield of Northwestern 11-3.

Jacob Warner, seeded fifth, won 6-2 and 3-2 decisions at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 won a 10-0 major decision before pinning Rutgers' sixth-seeded Boone McDermott.

Four Hawkeyes lost in the quarterfinals, all to higher seeds.

Brody Teske lost by a major decision to top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State at 133, Cobe Siebrecht 9-2 to fourth-seeded Chase Saldate of Michigan State at 157, Nelson Brands 5-2 to second-seeded Mikey Labriola of Nebraska at 174 and Abe Assad at 184 by pin to fourth-seeded Matt Finesilver of Michigan.