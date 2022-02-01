Hawkeyes, Nittany Lions draw a TV crowd

Tom Brands joked Tuesday he thought people might have turned their televisions off because of the way things were going for the Iowa wrestling team in its dual loss to Penn State.

But, that wasn’t the case at all.

In addition to playing out in front of a sellout crowd, the top-ranked Nittany Lions’ 19-13 victory over the second-ranked Hawkeyes that ended a 29-dual win streak by Iowa caught the attention of the largest audience to ever watch a wrestling broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The Friday night dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena drew an audience that averaged 363,000 viewers during its 8-10 p.m. time slot according to Nielsen Media Research.

A documentary on Brands and his brother, Terry, which made its debut immediately after the wrestling meet drew an audience of 175,000 viewers to make that episode of The B1G Story series the most-watched original programing ever aired on the Big Ten Network.

While he wasn’t overly enthused about the outcome, Brands said during his weekly news conference the exposure “was great for the sport.’’

The Big Ten Network is televising seven of Iowa’s eight Big Ten duals this season – including the Hawkeyes’ 2:30 p.m. home finale Saturday against Wisconsin – and has increased its coverage of the sport this season based on past viewership.

“We love the attention,’’ Brands said. “… We have a great group of guys that takes pride in competing hard and in this case, we were facing an opponent that embodies the same things. You had two titans going at it and that attracted a lot of people.’’

Hawkeye 165-pounder Alex Marinelli said he suspects there was a portion of the audience who tuned in with hopes of watching Iowa fall.

“Iowa is the top dog right now and people like it when the top dog falls,’’ Marinelli said.

A graduate student in sport recreation management at Iowa, Marinelli said the subject came up in a class earlier Tuesday.

“The professor talked about how huge for Iowa it is to get that type of exposure and how much it can mean to the university,’’ Marinelli said. “To put us in the big screen and in all those living rooms, that’s pretty cool.’’

Brands said exposure both currently from BTN and earlier from a series of duals that aired each year on Iowa Public Television, has helped grow the sport and the Hawkeye program.

He recalled an individual whose first exposure to the sport was watching an Iowa-Oklahoma State dual on public television when Dan Gable was coaching at Iowa.

“He became a big supporter, a big donor, and that all happened because he tuned in once and saw what he liked on TV,’’ Brands said. “The exposure we’re getting now on BTN, it’s a big deal for us and for the sport.’’

