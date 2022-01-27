Hawkeyes prepare for 'something special'

Bigger prizes will be on the line later, but there is still plenty at stake whenever Iowa and Penn State step onto the same wrestling mat.
“This is something special,’’ Iowa senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer said.
The Hawkeyes’ Jacob Warner believes the rivalry between the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions is rooted in the core beliefs of the nation’s top-two ranked programs as they prepare for an 8:15 p.m. Big Ten dual Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“There aren’t many teams that say that we’re going out to win nationals each and every year, but Iowa and Penn State are two teams that work toward that every single day,’’ the Iowa 197-pounder said. “… They want to win it. We want to win it. We’re working to go get it done.’’
Part of that work involves the second-ranked Hawkeyes putting a 29-dual win streak on the line as they host the top-ranked Nittany Lions.
Both are unbeaten – Iowa is 11-0 and Penn State is 13-0 – and the two teams share 5-0 starts in Big Ten dual competition.
Friday marks just the third time Iowa and Penn State have met in a dual ranked as the top two teams in the nation. Iowa won both as a top-ranked team, beating the second-ranked Nittany Lions 35-5 in 1986 and 19-17 in 2020.
In a dual that will feature as many as five matches between wrestlers ranked in the top five in their weight classes nationally, the Hawkeyes will attempt to topple the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since beating No. 1 Oklahoma State 18-16 at the Grapple on the Gridiron dual held at Kinnick Stadium in 2015.
Iowa coach Tom Brands sees it all as “the next thing’’ on the Hawkeyes’ schedule, but he welcomes the competition Penn State will provide.
“This match is important to the fans, it’s important to the wrestling world and it’s part of what makes college wrestling the greatest show on earth,’’ Brands said. “… These are two programs that are up to monumental things and these are matches where you learn a lot about yourself, two teams that are chasing after the same thing.’’
Iowa’s probable lineup for Friday’s dual includes four Pennsylvania natives, Austin DeSanto at 133, Max Murin at 149, Kaleb Young at 157 and Kemerer at 174.
Kemerer and Iowa 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman are involved in matches that pair the nation’s top two-ranked wrestlers.
Both Hawkeyes enter the dual ranked second, with Kemerer bringing a 5-0 record into his match against top-ranked Carter Starocci, a sophomore with a 13-0 record.
Eierman is 12-0 on the season heading into his match against the Nittany Lions’ top-ranked Nick Lee, a senior with a 10-0 record for Penn State.
Both matches are also rematches of 2021 championship matches at the NCAA finals, both won by Nittany Lions wrestlers in sudden victory.
Starocci, who lost to Kemerer 7-2 in the Big Ten finals last March, won a 3-1 decision to win the national title two weeks later.
Eierman has two career wins over Lee, 12-4 at the 2018 NCAA Championships and 6-5 in last year’s Big Ten finals. Two weeks later, Lee claimed a 4-2 decision in overtime.
Kemerer, then ranked second, defeated a top-ranked wrestler in Penn State’s Mark Hall in the last dual between the teams in Iowa City.
The win helped the Hawkeyes claim a 19-17 dual win over the Nittany Lions two years ago, a significant win but one Kemerer said he doesn’t think about often.
“I think I’m like a lot of athletes. I’m pretty forward thinking, always looking forward to the next thing, the next goal,’’ he said.
This week, that means preparing for Penn State and the challenge Starocci presents.
“He’s a tough opponent, a worthy opponent,’’ Kemerer said. “It’s exciting to me. We wrestle now. We wrestle Big Tens, nationals maybe, I can’t predict all that. I love wrestling worthy opponents, so it’s exciting.’’
Kemerer returned for a seventh season at Iowa with a goal of winning a national title, denied that chance last season when Starocci scored a takedown in overtime to break a 1-1 deadlock.
“I wanted to be a national champion and I did not achieve that. That plays a part in wanting to come back, wanting to finish on top,’’ Kemerer said.
“To keep it simpler, it’s just getting better every day. It’s a very simple mindset, but that’s kind of how I look at it. Every day has been about getting better and experiencing that growth. This match Friday is going to be on that same path. Tough opponent. Tough team. We’re excited for that. It’s all part of that journey.’’