Hawkeyes prepare for their senior moment

There are matches to wrestle, but for the six seniors who could be in the lineup Saturday for second-ranked Iowa’s home finale there will also be moments to savor.

Seventh-year senior Michael Kemerer looks forward to one last dash down the tunnel and onto the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“That’s one of the best feelings,’’ Kemerer said. “I tell people that you can see it from the stands, you can see it from the bench but when you are coming out of that tunnel, it’s just a unique experience. I can close my eyes and picture it clearly. One last time, you know, it’s a bittersweet feeling.’’

Kemerer is among eight senior wrestlers who will be honored following the 2:30 p.m. dual against ninth-ranked Wisconsin.

Iowa coach Tom Brands uses the word “resilient’’ to describe this year’s senior class.

He points to the challenges they’ve faced as the program has dealt with COVID-related issues ranging from the cancelation of the 2020 NCAA Championships to the limited competition the Hawkeyes were allowed before winning an NCAA title a year ago.

“The other one that goes through my mind is an overused word that is very, very cliché nowadays, but culture, character, charisma,’’ Brands said. “We’ve had some good recruiting classes here that were really good in every way and this group is one of those where they all had those qualities about them.’’

In addition to Kemerer at 174 pounds, Austin DeSanto at 133, Jaydin Eierman at 141, Vince Turk at 149, Kaleb Young at 157 and Alex Marinelli at 165 are listed in the probable lineup for the final dual of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Those six have combined for a 97-16 record during their careers while competing on the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, helping the Hawkeyes to a 35-3 record at home since the first of the group arrived on campus in the fall of 2016.

Two other seniors, 184-pounder Myles Wilson and 285-pounder Aaron Costello, will also be honored.

The other seniors on the Hawkeye roster, including Spencer Lee at 125, Max Murin at 149 and Jacob Warner at 197, have an option to return for an additional year of eligibility and have chosen not to participate in the senior recognition this year.

Kemerer is one of 11 Brands-coached Hawkeyes to win 25 matches at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, building a 25-2 record, and Marinelli, who is 24-1 on the home mat, could join him Saturday.

In his match at 165, fifth-ranked Marinelli will face a ranked opponent for the fourth straight week. The Badgers’ Dean Hamiti is a sixth-ranked freshman with a 17-0 record.

Marinelli recalled his first home match earlier this week, remembering a 24-5 technical fall over Austin Hiles of Michigan State.

“I kind of throttled the guy. I want to do that again. I want to end on a good note. It’s going to be bittersweet,’’ Marinelli said.

While the moment may be special, Kemerer said ultimate goals cannot be forgotten as the Hawkeyes (11-1, 5-1 Big Ten) work to bounce back from last week’s loss top-ranked Penn State against Wisconsin (9-1, 5-1).

In his match at 174, he is expected to face 23rd-ranked Andrew McNally.

“I know I’ve got an opponent that’s going to want to spoil my senior night so you don’t have too much time to get into the sentimental side of things,’’ Kemerer said. “You have to ready to go, but I do know it will be a special feeling. It’s going to feel good.’’

