IOWA CITY — From Spencer Lee chasing a fourth NCAA title to Cobe Siebrecht and Patrick Kennedy making their debuts, all 10 Iowa wrestlers taking the mat at the NCAA Championships share a common objective.

“We’ve got to win a lot of tough matches," Hawkeye coach Tom Brands said Monday.

Iowa leaves Tuesday for the NCAA Championships which begin Thursday morning at the BOK Center at Tulsa, Okla.

The Hawkeyes join Missouri, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech as the only programs to qualify entries in all 10 weight classes. If second-ranked Iowa hopes to challenge top-ranked Penn State, it will take those wins in the “tough matches" referenced by Brands.

“Regardless of if you are a one seed or a 23rd seed, you have to be ready to go," Brands said.

The 125-pound Lee is one of two Hawkeyes who are the top-seeded entries in their weight class.

He is also one of two wrestlers in this year’s NCAA field competing to join a collection of four wrestlers to ever win four NCAA titles.

Yianni Diakomihalis from Cornell will look to add to his collection of his championships as the top seed at 149 pounds.

Lee considers the Rochester, N.Y., native to be a close friend.

“We’ve been going to the same tournaments since we were eight or nine years old," Lee said. "We’re not texting each other all the time or anything like that, but growing up and now at meets when we see each other, we’re talking a lot."

Both will look to add their names to short list of NCAA wrestlers who have earned four championships.

Oklahoma State’s Pat Smith was the first from 1990-92 and 1994, followed by Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson from 1999-02, Cornell’s Kyle Dake from 2010-13 and most recently, Logan Stieber of Ohio State from 2012-15.

Brands said his focus is doing what he can to support Lee’s bid to join that list.

“The path to greatness is bumpy at times, but the guys who hit the bump on the road and are able to move on give themselves a great opportunity," Brands said. "Spencer has been able to do that."

Iowa’s second No. 1 seed, Real Woods at 141, earned all-American honors twice during his career at Stanford and is looking to build on a sixth-place finish a year ago while with the Cardinal.

Brands said Woods has found his comfort zone in an Iowa singlet since joining the program this season as a graduate transfer.

“He’s real comfortable with who he is and has been that way since the first day he was here," Brands said. "He’s comfortable with where he is at and with the path he’s taken to get there. The guy believes in himself."

The Hawkeyes’ Tony Cassioppi is seeded fourth at 285, Kennedy is sixth at 165 and Max Murin is the eighth seed at 149.

Murin has lost in the Round of 12 in each of the three years he has wrestled in the NCAA meet, just missing all-American honors each time.

“We know our guys are capable but when you are in that 8, 9 seed position, you have got to be ready to go at 11 o’clock on Thursday," Brands said. “It’s one match at a time, nothing more."

Jacob Warner at 197 joins Lee with an opportunity to join Michael Kemerer as the only Hawkeyes to earn all-American recognition five times. All earned the recognition in 2020 when the NCAA tourney was canceled in addition to their success on the mat.

While Lee has three titles on his resume, Warner finished seventh and fourth before earning runner-up honors in 2022.

“I build all year to be at my best in March," Warner said. "This is when it matters most."