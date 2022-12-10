Hawkeyes rally past Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Bonus points in four of the last five matches allowed the Iowa wrestling team to rally for a win Saturday.

The second-ranked Hawkeyes overcame a slow start to eventually win six matches and earn a 27-12 win at McKenzie Arena.

Chattanooga was within 13-12 after Rocky Jordan won a 3-1 decision over Nelson Brands at 174, but Iowa's Abe Asad, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi didn't leave anything to chance.

Asad claimed a 14-4 major decision over Matthew Waddell at 184 and Warner followed at 197 with a 10-1 major decision over Jake Boyd before Cassioppi earned his fifth fall in a 7-0 start to the season, pinning Logan Andrew in 1 minute, 15 seconds.

Iowa trailed 6-0 before Real Woods used three four-point near falls to earn a first-period technical fall over Dayne Dalrymple at 141. He needed 2:57 to claim a 16-0 victory.

The Hawkeyes' Patrick Kennedy followed a 6-2 decision by Cobe Siebrecht at 157 with a technical fall over Jackson Hurst at 165, winning 23-8.

The Mocs (2-6) won three of the meet's first four matches, including a pair decided beyond regulation.

All four Chattanooga wins came in matches decided by two points or less.

"You have to be able to come in and not ever let it come down to them being able to control the strategy or pace or dictate scoring opportunities that come or go,'' Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands said.

"You have to understand that. I didn't feel like we were ready to go. I feel like we have a lot of work to do.''

Cullan Schriever dropped a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to Brayden Palmer at 133 and at 149, Chattanooga's Noah Castillo edged freshman Joel Jesuroga in his Hawkeye debut, 3-2 in a match decided in the first tiebreaker session.