Hawkeyes rally past Penn State

Kemerer’s ninth win of the season set the stage for the Hawkeyes to rally for their ninth win in as many duals this season.

Cassioppi’s match mattered after Iowa’s Jacob Warner used a first-period takedown, an escape and riding time to claim a 4-2 decision over the Nittany Lions’ Shakur Rasheed at 197.

Iowa’s margin for error against Penn State took a hit when second-ranked Austin DeSanto limped off the mat with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining in the opening period of his 133-pound match against third-ranked Roman Bravo-Young.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The injury default was awarded after action had been halted a second time, both the result of a knee injury to the Hawkeye junior who trailed 3-0 at the time the match was terminated.

By then, one team point had already been deducted from the 5-0 lead Spencer Lee had given Iowa following words between Hawkeye assistant Terry Brands and an official as trainers attended to DeSanto during the first stoppage.

DeSanto defaulted after Lee helped Iowa off to the fast start it wanted.

The Hawkeyes’ top-ranked 125-pound junior struck at the whistle and was picking up his first back points against unranked Nittany Lions freshman Brandon Meredith just seconds into the match.