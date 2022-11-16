Hawkeyes return a favor in Army dual

A quick trip to New York begins with a little payback for the Iowa wrestling team.

The second-ranked Hawkeyes will wrestle at Army in a 6 p.m. dual Thursday at West Point before taking part in the Arm Bar at the Armory event in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, competing in a 132-year old venue with duals against Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. and Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.

The dual against Army is happening because the Black Knights did Iowa a favor last season, extending a trip that included a dual at Iowa State to wrestle at Iowa when travel issues prevented Oregon State from traveling to Iowa City for a scheduled Thanksgiving weekend dual.

“They did us huge favor last year and helped us out of what could have been a real mess, so we told them that we would go out there next year and well, next year is here,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said.

The Hawkeyes will take 15 wrestlers on the trip and several could see matches against rate competition Army.

The Black Knights, off to a 1-1 start to the season, have a pair of top-20 wrestlers in Ethan Berginc at 125 pounds and Ben Pasiuk at 174.

Iowa lists unranked Aidan Harris at 125 and Drake Rhodes at 174 as its probable starters at the two weight classes.

The Hawkeyes traveled to West Point on Wednesday and Brands expects his team to get a chance to experience the environment there before heading to Albany following Thursday’s dual.

“But, it’s a busy week with three duals and we have got to be ready,’’ Brands said.

Friday’s event is being held at the Washington Avenue Armory, a venue that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has hosted thousands of sporting events since opening in 1890 as the home of the Tenth Battalion of the New York National Guard.

The Hawkeyes will open with a Sacred Heart team which is 0-4 on the season before wrestling Buffalo, a 2-3 team that includes former Peoria Notre Dame wrestler Tristan Daugherty in its lineup at 125.

In addition to Iowa, Illinois, Central Michigan and North Carolina State are among teams participating in the eight-team event.