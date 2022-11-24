Hawkeyes' Schriever ready to 'let it fly'

Wrestling three matches in two days a week ago, Cullan Schriever finished more like himself than when he started.

The Iowa 133-pounder scratched out a 2-0 victory over Army’s Rich Treanor in the Hawkeyes’ Nov. 17 dual at West Point, but followed the next day by piling up 43 points in two matches at the Arm Bar at the Armory event in Albany, N.Y.

“Those last two matches on that trip, that’s who I am. I like to let it fly, put points on the board," Schriever said. “I know I’m a high-octane offense wrestler who is always on the attack."

That approach has helped the sophomore from Mason City, Iowa, open the season with a 7-0 record.

He is expected to take on his first rated opponent of the season Saturday when second-ranked Iowa takes on 21st-ranked Penn in a 2 p.m. dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Schriever will likely face the Quakers’ 10th-ranked Michael Colaiocco, a two-time NCAA qualifier who posted an overall record of 21-2 last season.

“Saturday is a great opportunity for Cullan to get on the mat against a ranked guy who’s a good wrestler," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “Penn is coming in here feeling good about this. We’ve got to be ready."

Brands said that hasn’t been an issue for Schriever, whose work in the duals followed a first-place finish in the Luther Open.

“He’s been getting better every time out. He missed some time earlier, got nicked up a bit, but he’s back out there and getting better," Brands said. “It will be good for him to be out there Saturday, good for the fans, but even better for Cullan."

Schriever said the experience he gained during Iowa’s trip to New York and expects to gain in his first match this season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will only help him.

“I feel good about where I’m at. I’m feeling better every time out and am looking forward to Saturday and gaining more experience," Schriever said.

Competing with Brody Teske for the lineup spot at 133, Schriever’s approach remains unchanged.

He said his energies are centered on being the best he can be from one match to the next.

“I control what I can control, focus on what I can do and try to improve my performance on the mat," Schriever said. “I simplify it as much as I can and do what I can do to have success."

Schriever is one of three Hawkeyes’ preparing to face top-10 opponents in the Penn dual.

Max Murin, ranked seventh at 149, is expected to see 10th-ranked Doug Zapf and Iowa lists Caleb Rathjen and Cobe Siebrecht as potential starters at 157 where Penn projects 10th-ranked Anthony Artalona to start in the team’s first dual of the season.

Brands is looking for faster starts from the Hawkeyes, something he felt cost both 197-pound Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi at 285 in losses at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Tuesday.

“We didn’t get to our moves and we didn’t get the chance to put points on the board," Brands said. “We need to score fast, score first. We definitely can do better there."