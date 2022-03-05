Hawkeyes send four to Big Ten finals

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Marinelli will compete for a fourth Big Ten championship on Sunday, one of four Iowa wrestlers to reach the tournament finals with their work Saturday.

Marinelli at 165 pounds will be joined in championship matches by Austin DeSanto at 133, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Tony Cassioppi at 285.

The four were among six Hawkeyes who reached the semifinals during the opening day of competition at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Iowa currently sits in third place in a tight team race.

Michigan leads with 116, while Penn State is second at 111.5, just 2.5 points in front of Iowa.

Assured of finishes no lower than eighth place, the Hawkeyes did qualify all 10 of their wrestlers for the NCAA Championships which begin March 17 in Detroit.

Marinelli, attempting to become Iowa's first four-time Big Ten champion since Mark Ironside completed his string of titles in 1998, used a third-period takedown to slip past freshman Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin.

The two traded escapes in the first two periods before Marinelli picked up the takedown in the in the final period to move into a title match during Sunday's 3:30 p.m. championship session against Michigan's Cameron Amine.

The fourth-seeded Wolverine advanced with a 3-1 overtime victory over top-seeded Carson Kharchia of Ohio State.

Cassioppi needed overtime to earn an opportunity to face Olympic champion Gable Steveson of Minnesota in the finals at 285.

The Hawkeye heavyweight used a reversal with four seconds left in regulation to force the sudden victory period in his match against Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet.

The move, which followed takedown with :40 left by the Nittany Lion, tied the match at 4-4.

Cassioppi won it 6-4 with a takedown 20 seconds into the overtime.

DeSanto and Eierman took different routes to their semifinal wins.

At 133, DeSanto scored a takedown with 16 seconds remaining to edge Illinois' Lucas Byrd, 4-3.

With the win, the second-seeded Hawkeye will wrestle top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State for the Big Ten title.

Eierman will also face a Nittany Lions wrestler in the final.

The Hawkeye senior who opened his day with a 10-3 decision received a medical forfeit in his semifinal match against Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers.

Iowa's Max Murin reached the semifinals at 149 but gave up a takedown in the third period to Ohio State's top-seeded Sammy Sasso and lost a 3-1 decision.

Michael Kemerer was the Hawkeyes' other semifinalist but he forfeited his match at 174 against Penn State's top-seeded Carter Starocci in a match that would have paired the two 2021 NCAA finalists.

Kemerer will place sixth in his weight class at the Big Ten meet with an NCAA berth secured.

Two Hawkeyes, Kaleb Young at 157 and Jacob Warner at 197, remain alive in the backdraw.

Young, seeded second, lost a 5-3 decision to Brady Berge of Penn State in his first match of the tournament but earned a pair of wins in the consolation bracket.

Warner split decisions in the bracket at 197, following a major decision with a 3-1 loss to Patrick Brucki of Michigan in the quarterfinals. Warner won his first consolation match Saturday night.

